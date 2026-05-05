Medtronic Named to TIME100 Companies List For Health Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Company recognized as one of the 10 most influential in health and life sciences category
Medtronic has been named to TIME's 2026 TIME100 Companies list in the Health category for the Hugo™ robotic‑assisted surgery (RAS) system and Touch Surgery™ ecosystem.
More than half of soft-tissue surgeries globally still require open incisions, and only a small percentage are performed using robotic assistance. Medtronic is working to help shift that with its Hugo™ RAS system, which received FDA clearance in December 2025 for use in urologic surgical procedures. Designed with modular, cart‑mounted arms and an open console, Hugo enables surgeons to operate through small incisions while remaining connected to the patient and operating room team. The platform is paired with Touch Surgery™ ecosystem, an AI‑enabled solution that records and analyzes surgical videos to support learning, post-operative surgery review, and remote surgeon proctoring.
Hugo has been used in tens of thousands of procedures in hospitals across more than 35 countries, building upon Medtronic's worldwide surgical leadership in open and laparoscopic modalities. "Being recognized by TIME underscores why advancing surgery matters - robotic technologies and digital solutions are expanding access to the benefits of minimally invasive care to patients around the world," said Matt Anderson, senior vice president and president, Surgical at Medtronic. "Surgery is often a life-changing experience for patients and their families. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring every patient has access to the best possible outcomes and are grateful for the trust surgeons and OR teams place in Medtronic."
The Medtronic Hugo™ RAS system is commercially available in certain geographies, subject to local regulatory approvals and indications for use.
About TIME100
TIME100 Companies: Industry Leaders is an expansion of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies award that dives deeper into 20 sectors to look at companies sharing their industries. Since 2021, the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list has recognized organizations shaping the future. Each year, TIME editors, correspondents, and trusted experts select companies whose impact, innovation, ambition, and success sets new standards for the world.
About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
Contacts:
Justin Paquette
Public Relations
+1-612-271-7935
Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696
Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire