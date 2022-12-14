Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Medtronic named as a leading sustainability company

Strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance result in continued inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones® Sustainability World Index (DJSI) as one of the world's leading companies for sustainability. The DJSI World Index includes global sustainability leaders that are identified by S&P Dow Jones Indices based on their performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment across a variety of sustainability criteria, including long-term economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

"At Medtronic, we have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to engineer the extraordinary for patients around the world. ESG is embedded in our DNA and closely intertwined with the Medtronic Mission to maintain good citizenship as a company – and ultimately, alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "I'm proud of the meaningful advances that our global team of 95,000+ is making to create a healthier, brighter future for millions."

Progress on ESG performance targets

In October, Medtronic released its fiscal year (FY) 2022 Integrated Performance Report , which highlights the company's progress on its ESG strategy, including measurable impact across the ESG performance targets announced in FY2021 in its top sustainability focus areas. Highlights from this year, as well as the company's progress toward its ESG targets include:

ESG category

Target

FY22 status toward target

Access and innovation

Medtronic set a vitality index goal that by FY25, 20% of Medtronic revenue will flow from products and therapies released in the prior 36 months. In addition, the company set a goal to accelerate access to healthcare by serving 85 million patients annually by FY25.

19% of Medtronic revenue was from products and therapies released in the prior 36 months. In addition, Medtronic served 76.3 million patients in FY22.

Inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E)

By FY26, Medtronic will have 45% of global manager-and-above positions held by women and 30% of U.S. manager-and-above positions held by ethnically diverse talent.

Medtronic achieved 42% of global manager-and-above roles held by women, as well as 27% of U.S. manager-and-above positions held by ethnically diverse talent.

Responsible supply management

By FY26, Medtronic will assess suppliers representing 80% of annual managed spend on sustainability performance. In addition, Medtronic will grow procurement with U.S. diverse-owned suppliers by 5% year-over-year through FY26.

Medtronic assessed suppliers representing 66% of annual managed spend on sustainability performance. In addition, Medtronic grew procurement with U.S. diverse-owned suppliers by 29% compared to the previous year.

Climate risk and resilience

By FY25, Medtronic targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 50%.

Medtronic reduced emissions intensity by 35%.

Patient safety and product quality

By FY25, Medtronic will achieve 10% reduction in aggregate product complaint rate for identified product families.

Medtronic achieved 10% reduction. 1

More information about Medtronic's comprehensive sustainability efforts can be found in the 2022 Integrated Performance Report and by visiting http://www.medtronic.com/ourimpact .

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 From 2022 Integrated Performance Report : This target is an aggregate percent reduction from FY20 to FY25. Therefore, annual progress toward this target prior to FY25 does not represent achieving or missing the target.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Highlights on ESG performance targets via the Medtronic (FY) 2022 Integrated Performance Report

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-named-as-a-leading-sustainability-company-301702347.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

Johnson & Johnson Announces Extension of Abiomed Tender Offer to December 21, 2022

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, today announced that Athos Merger Sub, Inc. ("Offeror"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has extended the expiration date of its offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), for an upfront payment of $380.00 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

The Offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 13, 2022, has been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 21, 2022.

Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America launch Concussion Awareness Now coalition; team up with Rebel Wilson to raise awareness on seriousness of concussions

  • Concussion Awareness Now is comprised of nearly 20 advocacy groups focused on brain injury and will work to raise awareness about the importance of diagnosis and treatment for concussions
  • The vast majority of concussions happen in everyday accidents, and over half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked
  • Rebel Wilson sustained a concussion while on set producing and acting in a movie and is sharing her personal story to help raise awareness

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Brain Injury Association of America announced today they have cofounded a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups, and are teaming up with acclaimed actress, comedian, writer and producer Rebel Wilson to raise awareness of the seriousness of concussions.

Brain Injury Association of America Logo

The coalition, called Concussion Awareness Now , will produce educational campaigns and other awareness efforts focused on seeking care for a possible concussion.  According to a recent coalition survey , over half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked. With blows to the head, phrases like "tough it out" and "walk it off" are the norm. And while that kind of direction may be appropriate for a skinned knee, it's never the answer for a potential brain injury.

Wilson is sharing her personal concussion story as part of the coalition's debut campaign. She suffered a concussion after slipping on wet grass while filming a movie.

"People often believe only athletes and stunt doubles get concussions," Wilson said. "But in reality, concussions are almost always everyday accidents like whacking my head when I fell down a hill."

Wilson did seek care after her injury on set and is passionate about raising awareness about the importance of concussion care.

"Concussions can be invisible injuries, with the true impact hidden beneath," said Dr. Beth McQuiston , medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business and board-certified neurologist. "Your brain impacts every aspect of who you are, which is why it's so important to understand that concussions are serious injuries, and that they require a diagnosis and care."

There are many misconceptions around concussions. In a coalition survey of 3,000 people conducted last month, 84% of people falsely believed athletes are most at risk for concussion ( about 3% of concussions that present to the emergency room are a result of sports injuries). Furthermore, 56% indicated that they believed you have to hit your head to sustain a concussion, when in fact concussions can occur after blasts or whiplash (commonly in car accidents) as well.

Concussion Awareness Now brings together nearly 20 groups in the brain injury space.  They represent people who have sustained brain injuries, their caregivers and those who treat brain injury, from veterans, older adults and victims of domestic violence to emergency care physicians, physicians' assistants and urgent care centers to athletic trainers.

"With Concussion Awareness Now, we have no small goal," said Susan Connors , chief executive officer of the Brain Injury Association of America. "We want to change the societal norm about concussions so that when you sustain a potentially serious hit or jolt to your head, or your loved one does, you won't hesitate to get it checked and get on the right path to the best possible care."

To learn more about the coalition and its cause, please visit ConcussionAwarenessNow.org. Concussion Awareness Now members include:

  • Abbott (Co-Chair)
  • Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) (Co-Chair)
  • American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA)
  • American Physical Therapy Association (APTA)
  • American Therapeutic Recreation Association (ATRA)
  • American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
  • Center on Partner-Inflicted Brain Injury (part of Ohio Domestic Violence Network)
  • International Sports Vision Association (ISVA)
  • Missouri Athletic Trainers Association (MOATA)
  • National Association of State Head Injury Administrators (NASHIA)
  • National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA)
  • National Council on Aging (NCOA)
  • National Neurotrauma Society (NNS)
  • Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association (NORA)
  • Pink Concussions
  • Safe Living Space (SLS)
  • United States Brain Injury Alliance (USBIA)
  • Urgent Care Association/College of Urgent Care Medicine (UCA/CUCM)
  • Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)

About the Brain Injury Association of America

The Brain Injury Association of America is the country's oldest and largest nationwide brain injury advocacy organization. Our mission is to advance awareness, research, treatment, and education and to improve the quality of life for all people affected by brain injury. We are dedicated to increasing access to quality health care and raising awareness and understanding of brain injury.

Learn more at www.biausa.org , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrainInjuryAssociationofAmerica , on Instagram at @bia_usa, and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/brain-injury-association-of-america .

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-and-the-brain-injury-association-of-america-launch-concussion-awareness-now-coalition-team-up-with-rebel-wilson-to-raise-awareness-on-seriousness-of-concussions-301701579.html

SOURCE Abbott

Abbott Increases Quarterly Dividend, Marking 51 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth

  • Dividend increased by 8.5%
  • Reflects Abbott's longstanding commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 51 cents per share, an increase of 8.5%.

This marks the company's 51 st consecutive year of dividend growth. It will be the 396 th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2023 .

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 8, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 third quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2022.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9 th , at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA. Joaquin Duato, Chairman Elect of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

Thermo Fisher Scientific Raises Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target on Path to Net-zero Emissions

Company to achieve 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 30% ahead of schedule; increases ambition to 50% reduction, aligned with 1.5˚C pathway

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced a new 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions from operations by more than 50% from a 2018 baseline. 1 The company is on track to achieve its previous 2030 goal of a 30% reduction, ahead of schedule.

