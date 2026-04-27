Medtronic Launches Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation System for Parkinson's Patients in India

Medtronic Launches Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation System for Parkinson's Patients in India

NEW DELHI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of its Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) system, an innovation over conventional DBS, in India to further improve quality of life of patients living with Parkinson's disease.

The prevalence of Parkinson's disease (PD) in India is roughly 10% of the global burden, which is a considerable public health concern.1

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition that can affect how a person moves and functions in everyday life. Over time, it may make routine activities such as walking, writing, or holding everyday objects more difficult. While movement-related challenges are often the most visible, the condition can also influence other aspects of daily living, including communication, sleep, and overall well‑being. Today, a range of treatment approaches help manage symptoms as the disease evolves. Care is typically tailored over time, with treatment pathways adjusted based on individual needs and clinical assessment by specialists.2

Treatment options like Deep Brain Stimulation exist which involve manual adjustment of stimulation levels throughout the day, usually managed by patients or caregivers Medtronic's aDBS technology is designed to adapt real time to changes in a patient's condition or medication needs-helping deliver more consistent symptom management. The aDBS system uses BrainSense™ technology, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 3-4

Adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) is designed to automatically adjust therapy based on changes in brain signals or patient activity. By responding in real time, it aims to provide more consistent symptom control, minimize side effects, and help extend the life of the implanted device's battery.

With India expected to witness a significant rise in Parkinson's disease cases-projected to become the second-highest globally within the next five years7-the introduction of the aDBS system comes at a critical time. Although there is currently no cure for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, deep brain stimulation (DBS) has been transforming the lives of patients with Parkinson's and other neurological disorders for more than three decades. 5-6

DBS uses a small, pacemaker-like device, placed under the skin of the chest, to send electronic signals to an area in the brain that controls movement. To give you relief, these signals block some of the brain messages that cause the movement symptoms of Parkinson's.

On the occasion, Prateek Tiwari, Senior Director, Neuroscience & Specialty therapies, Medtronic India said, "We are extremely proud to introduce this advanced technology in India, where Parkinson's disease is an increasingly significant healthcare concern. Our mission has always been to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life, and the introduction of this system reflects our continued commitment to that mission. This milestone not only reaffirms our dedication to addressing the growing burden of Parkinson's disease but also strengthens our leadership in bringing cutting-edge healthcare technologies to India to ultimately improve patients' quality of life.''

As the burden of a disease such as Parkinson's will rise, continued investment in cutting-edge technologies will be essential to expanding access to better care, supporting clinicians with deeper insights, and ultimately improving the quality of life for patients across the country.

Patients considering deep brain stimulation (DBS) typically begin by consulting a Movement Disorder Specialist, usually a neurologist, who evaluates whether their condition may benefit from this therapy. DBS follows a coordinated, team-based approach, with patients often referred to a comprehensive DBS clinic or neurosurgery board for further assessment. If considered suitable, a Functional Neurosurgeon-specially trained to perform the procedure-works alongside the care team to implant and program the device.

For further information, please contact:
Medtronic
Nidhi Acharya
nidhi.acharya@medtronic.com

All information contained herein is for general awareness purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as medical advice or recommendation. Patients should consult their physician to discuss their conditions and seek relevant medical advice.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

References
1 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40171552/#:~:text=Abstract,services%2C%20and%20tertiary%20care%20hospitals.
2 https://www.medtronic.com/sg-en/patients/conditions/about-parkinsons-disease.html
3 Rosa M, Arlotti M, Marceglia S, et al. Adaptive deep brain stimulation controls levodopa-induced side effects in Parkinsonian patients. Mov Disord 2017;32(4):628-9.
4. Pina-Fuentes D, Dijk JMC van, Zijl JC van, et al. Acute effects of adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation in Parkinson's disease. Brain Stimul 2020;13(6):1507-16.
5. Little S, Pogosyan A, Neal S, et al. Adaptive deep brain stimulation in advanced Parkinson disease. Ann Neurol 2013;74(3):449-57.
6. Little S, Tripoliti E, Beudel M, et al. Adaptive deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease demonstrates reduced speech side effects compared to conventional stimulation in the acute setting. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry 2016;87(12):1388-9.
7https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/india-expected-to-see-surge-in-parkinsons-disease-becoming-2nd-highest-in-5-yrs-experts-at-6th-international-annual-symposium-2026-in-kerala/articleshow/128076658.cms?from=mdr

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



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