Medtronic Impact Report Highlights More Than 82 Million Patients Served Worldwide in Fiscal Year 2026

Medtronic Impact Report Highlights More Than 82 Million Patients Served Worldwide in Fiscal Year 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today released its fiscal year 2026 (FY26) Impact Report titled "Precision with Purpose," bringing to life the progress behind its impact goals. In a year shaped by innovation and execution, Medtronic served more than 82 million patients worldwide, invested $2.9 billion in research and development, and achieved more than 315 product approvals in major markets, including FDA clearance of the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system. Together, these initiatives expand access to care and help address critical unmet health needs.

"What comes next is continuing to advance robotics, AI, and connected technologies so more patients in more places can benefit," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO. "The goal is simple: better care, better outcomes, and broader access."

The Medtronic FY26 Impact Report details the following achievements:

Patients: Driving innovation, quality, and expanding access to care

Reinforcing its commitment to put patients first, Medtronic continued to harness advanced technologies, including robotics, AI, and data-driven solutions, to improve outcomes and widen access to care. In FY26, the company:

  • Broadened access to robotic-assisted surgery: secured FDA clearance for the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system in December 2025, bringing a differentiated robotic-assisted platform to U.S. surgeons and health systems.
  • Strengthened product quality and safety: achieved a 70% reduction in quality nonconformances through expanded First Time Quality programs across manufacturing, distribution, and service operations.
  • Helped address healthcare workforce shortages: educated 1.3 million healthcare professionals globally over the past four years, helping expand access to care and support adoption of advanced therapies.

People: Building a skilled, inclusive, and resilient workforce

Medtronic continued to invest in the people behind its Mission: its employees, suppliers, and the communities it serves. In FY26, the company:

  • Expanded its economic impact: invested $1.9 billion with small and diverse suppliers, supporting more than 15,600 jobs and generating over $3 billion in economic impact.
  • Developed future healthcare technology talent: awarded the first Medtronic Spark scholarships to 100 students across 12 countries as part of its long-term workforce pipeline strategy.
  • Invested in workforce capability: spent $68 million on employee learning and development (approximately $750 per employee), helping employees build capabilities, explore new areas of growth, and prepare for the future of work.

Planet: Advancing decarbonization, operational efficiency, and circularity

Medtronic remained focused on reducing emissions, using resources responsibly, and designing products and packaging with a smaller environmental footprint. In FY26, the company:

  • Delivered measurable climate progress: achieved a 68% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 intensity versus FY20 baseline and sourced 65% of its electricity from renewable sources, advancing toward its FY30 goal of 100% renewable electricity.
  • Made progress on Scope 3 targets: increased suppliers engaged to approximately 18%, while supporting rising value chain data requests from our customers, health systems, and hospital procurement teams.
  • Advanced sustainable product and packaging goals: eliminated 230 tonnes of packaging materials and reduced shipping volumes.

The company maintains high standards of governance, ethical conduct, and transparency to earn the trust of patients, providers, and partners every day.

Standards and framework alignment

The Medtronic 2026 Impact Report reflects the company's key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics in alignment with leading reporting frameworks and standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI); the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards; and the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette
Public Relations
justin.d.paquette@medtronic.com

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



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