QEM Limited (ASX:QEM)

QEM Targets US Critical Minerals With Big It and Garden Valley Projects

QEM (ASX:QEM) has expanded its critical minerals and rare earths portfolio to the US, acquiring the Big It and Garden Valley projects in Idaho.

In an interview with HotCopper, Managing Director Robert Cooper said that the company is positioning itself for growing US demand for domestically sourced critical minerals.

“A lot of these commodities are dependent on countries like China; so there's a real focus on getting the likes of tungsten and antimony, niobium and rare earth elements.”

Big It historically produced tungsten concentrates grading between 67 and 75 percent tungsten trioxide, with output linked to US wartime programs.

Garden Valley, formerly the Columbite Project, hosts multiple pegmatite prospects with historical evidence of niobium, tantalum and rare earth mineralisation. Its standout Vaught-Peck target describes a strongly zoned pegmatite and underground workings.

Both assets have no record of modern exploration, which the company saw as an opportunity for potential expansion.

QEM is currently focused on Big It, where it has outlined an initial three-phase staged exploration program. Cooper said that Garden Valley is more of an early-stage asset for now, and that they are on the lookout for other projects.

“We’re not sitting still... What we want to do is hopefully have some quick wins out of (Big It and Garden Valley)...We’re not just stopping here; we’ll continue to look at what else is out there.”

This article is sponsored by QEM Limited (ASX:QEM). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by QEM Limited in order to help investors learn more about the company. QEM Limitedis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.

This article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

This article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with QEM Limited and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

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