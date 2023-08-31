Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic Foundation: 3 Ways To Transform Corporate Volunteering

Medtronic

From food drives and beach clean-ups to school supply drives, volunteering is one way Medtronic employees live the Medtronic Mission and honor the tenet that calls us to maintain good citizenship as a company.

Through volunteering and community engagement beyond our day jobs, we can improve lives and opportunities for people across our global communities.

And part of maintaining good citizenship is how we engage the community when we volunteer, do advocacy work, and fundraise.

There is a danger of unconsciously perpetuating stereotypes that disempower the communities we serve, said Mandy Iverson, employee experience manager for the Medtronic Foundation.

"If we truly want to make change, we also have to make space for education," she said.

That's why the Medtronic Foundation and the Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity team worked with employee social impact firm Realized Worth to build a toolkit for how to engage responsibly in the community.

Here are three ways to transform corporate community engagement:

  1. First, make sure you're partnering with organizations that share community-centric values. There are a few things you can look for, such as an organization's mission and values explicitly mentioning a commitment to equity and inclusion and having diverse staff and leadership.
  2. When volunteering, it's important to approach the work with humility, respect, and a willingness to listen and learn.
  3. Volunteers should aim to collaborate with local communities, focus on sustainable, community-led solutions, and continually reflect on and challenge their own power and privilege.

"We're not going to solve all of these issues simply by putting out a resource guide, but it's a way to start the conversation," Iverson said. "And knowing what I do of our employees, they're up for it."

Every summer, we kick off our community engagement efforts with Project 6, commonly called P6, named in honor of Tenet 6 of the Mission. This year, 12,748 employees around the world participated in volunteer events and 3,801 employees donated to their favorite nonprofits.

Learn more about how Medtronic is making an impact in communities around the world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779213/medtronic-foundation-3-ways-to-transform-corporate-volunteering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MDT
PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic receives CE Mark approval for Inceptiv spinal cord stimulator with closed-loop sensing to treat chronic pain

Inceptiv automatically and instantly adjusts therapy based on signals from the spinal cord

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for its Inceptiv™ closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS). It is the first Medtronic SCS device to offer a closed-loop feature that senses each person's unique biological signals and adjusts stimulation moment to moment, as needed, to keep therapy in harmony with the motions of daily life. †

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Handelsbanken 3rd Annual Life Science Innovation Day on August 30th, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Handelsbanken 3 rd Annual Life Science Innovation Day on Wednesday, August 30 th , 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic issues statement on the FDA Circulatory Systems Devices Advisory Panel vote for the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System

Today, Medtronic announced the outcome of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Circulatory System Devices Panel (CSDP) meeting to review data presented in support of the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) System. The panel Committee voted unanimously (13-0) on safety and in favor (7-6) of the effectiveness of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure. The Committee's vote was closely divided on the benefitrisk profile of the device (tied at 6-6 and one abstention), with the panel chair breaking the tie, resulting in a final 6-7 vote.

"We appreciate the robust conversation that occurred prior to the vote," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "We will continue to collaborate with the FDA on bringing a new option to the millions of people living with high blood pressure."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic to participate in upcoming investor conferences

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today confirmed its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 , at 12:00 p . m . EDT (11:00 a. m . CDT )
Geoff Martha, chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results

Broad strength across businesses and geographies results in mid-single digit revenue growth, driven by execution, innovation, and improved underlying fundamentals

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended July 28, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Notification: Deadline Reminder for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch") (NYSE:BHC). The action charges Bausch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Bausch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Bausch's investors have suffered significant losses

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BAUSCH LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/bausch-health-companies-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bhc&mktm=r

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: AUGUST 6, 2020 THROUGH MAY 3, 2023

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

BAUSCH'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Bausch is a pharmaceutical company known for its majority ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (B+L). In 2016, Bausch was forced to replace its senior management and attempt to rebuild its reputation after it was revealed that it had engaged in one of the most egregious cases of securities fraud in U.S. history. Among other things, Bausch was forced to restate its financial statements, enter into a settlement with the SEC, and settle a class action with investors for a payment of more than $1.1 billion. The class action lawsuit, however, did not resolve all of Bausch's investors' claims as a number of "Opt-Out Plaintiffs", consisting of numerous institutional and professional investors, proceeded with their claims after the settlement. According to the complaint, the potential damages at issue from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs equals approximately $4.2 billion.

The Class Period begins on August 6, 2020, when Bausch announced a plan to spinoff B+L as a separate company in order to reduce Bausch's debt. When the spinoff was announced, Bausch knew they faced substantial risk from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs. Bausch also knew that spinning-off B+L would leave Bausch with significant debt and the loss of the cashflow B+L had historically generated.

On May 5, 2022, B+L effected the spinoff and began trading as an independent company under the ticker "BLCO" on the NYSE. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly described the B+L spinoff as an attempt to reduce Bausch's debt and said the spinoff was in the best interest of Bausch shareholders. The spinoff was actually an attempt to shield valuable assets from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs that ultimately operated to the detriment of ordinary Bausch shareholders.

On May 4, 2023, Bausch released its first quarter 2023 financial results, revealing negative earnings, indicating further delay of its B+L spinoff share distribution, which had been originally scheduled for May 2022. Analysts claimed that the probability of a distribution was now less than 50% and unlikely to occur in the near term. Following this news, Bausch's stock price fell $1.51, or 25.3%, to close at $5.89 per share on May 4, 2023.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Bauschinvestors may, no later than September 25, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPor other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Bausch investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Bausch, Kelk v. Bausch Health Companies, et al., Case No.23-cv-03996, is filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey before the Honorable Zahid Nisar Quraishi.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775146/Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Notification-Deadline-Reminder-for-Bausch-Health-Companies-Inc-BHC-Investors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

