Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 .

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company beginning at approximately 11:55 a.m. EDT ( 12:55 p.m. CDT ).

A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on September 4, 2024 , by clicking on the Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archive of the session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-chairman-and-ceo-geoff-martha-to-speak-at-the-wells-fargo-healthcare-conference-302232253.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/27/c7915.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MDT
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Appendix 4E and 2024 Annual Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to present its Annual Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Artrya Limited

Artrya on Track for FDA Application Submission Following Second Q-Submission Meeting

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA), (‘Artrya’ or the ‘Company’), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its patented AI platform that detects key coronary artery disease imaging markers, has received feedback its application for regulatory approval for the Salix product with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is on track following a Q-Submission meeting.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Technology Bias Is Real. Here's What We're Doing To Fix It

MedtronicMedtronic has taken measurable steps to drive change

Doctors have used pulse oximeters for more than 40 years, but the pandemic put the devices in the spotlight after studies found they may not be accurate across all skin tones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Product innovation driving growth across diversified health tech portfolio, including Automated Insulin Delivery, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Pulsed Field Cardiac Ablation, Pain Stimulation, and Deep Brain Stimulation

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended July 26, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2025

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 15, 2024 approved the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0.70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024 . Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results and provided a business update.

"Our work in hypertension and coronary artery disease aligns with a renaissance occurring in cardiac pacing and balloon angioplasty, applying new innovations to enhance these foundational device-based interventions and create more potent therapeutic solutions. At our inaugural R&D day in June, we were excited to share our insights into this renaissance and the potential role we believe our lead programs – AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB – will play in improving outcomes for patients. We were delighted to host esteemed cardiology leaders Drs. David Kandzari and Vivek Reddy, who highlighted the critical unmet needs in high-risk hypertension and expressed their enthusiasm for the potential of AVIM therapy to transform care for these patient populations," stated David Hochman, founder, chief executive officer, and chairman of Orchestra BioMed. "As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we remain focused on driving patient enrollment in the BACKBEAT global pivotal study across the U.S. and EU, and look forward to providing key updates on our Virtue SAB program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BCAL Commences US Operations

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

1844 Announces Addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the Board of Directors

