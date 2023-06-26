Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Medtronic: By the Community, for the Community

When Olwi Abzueta learned a school in her community in the Dominican Republic (DR) needed help, she knew she couldn't turn down the opportunity to make a difference

When she joined Medtronic as an engineer in 2017, her colleagues in the DR often volunteered in the community, but there wasn't a formal process for getting involved. To help, Abzueta joined a committee and led volunteers to do more.

With each effort, the team logged their hours with the Medtronic Foundation. The small - but mighty - team continued to take on new projects, but found itself hitting barriers when trying to engage a majority of the local workforce.

In efforts to engage manufacturing employees in the DR and Mexico, the Medtronic Foundation reached out with an opportunity with Glasswing International, an organization that addresses the root causes and consequences of poverty through education and health programs that empower youth and communities.

For Abzueta, the goal was to make a local school feel like a safe and inviting place that could also function as a community center for families - many of whom work at Medtronic.

Almost 200 employees in Mexico and the DR came together to give three schools a makeover in three days. A majority of volunteers were manufacturing employees. They painted, built - and filled - bookshelves, and planted trees.

Revitalizing schools is about more than beautification. Studies show that a safe, healthy learning environment promotes attendance and helps students thrive socially, emotionally, and academically.

And that matters in areas that have historically been under-funded, where kids can end up dropping out of school to find - sometimes dangerous - ways to support their families.

"That's the impact of a project like this," said Mark Loyka, U.S. country director for Glasswing International.

Glasswing was founded to get community members involved in volunteerism. As Loyka puts it, "Who knows the community better than the community?"

"We empower people to have that agency in their own community to drive change," he said. "They want to make change and have local knowledge, plus there is a real community pride when you have a school that not only looks good but has the resources for the students to thrive."

And with the support of the Medtronic Foundation, which funded the initiative, Abzueta and her committee of local employee volunteers feel like they can do even more.

"It's a lot of work," she said. "But now with the help of a strong community, I don't feel alone even if the goal feels unattainable."

Even after the school makeovers wrapped up, the new relationship with Glasswing International, the local schools, and employees was just the beginning. They have stayed in touch and continue to deepen their efforts with Glasswing International - empowering communities and transforming lives.

See our employees in action and learn more about our impact here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763772/Medtronic-By-the-Community-for-the-Community

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic Board appoints Greg Lewis as new Director

Medtronic announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Greg Lewis Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Honeywell, to the Board. Lewis will serve on the Audit Committee and the Finance and Financial Risk Committee, effective June 26, 2023 .

Greg Lewis

"We are thrilled to have Greg Lewis join our Board. His background in financial leadership across multiple industries will be a strong asset as Medtronic pushes forward a comprehensive transformation that will set us up to deliver on durable growth," said Geoff Martha , Chairman and CEO of Medtronic.

"I'm honored to join the Medtronic Board of Directors. I believe in the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life," Lewis said. "I'm excited to bring my experience to bear as they transform the company and move this mission forward."

Lewis joined Honeywell in 2006 and has held a variety of financial leadership roles across the company, including Vice President of Corporate Finance and CFO of Honeywell's Automation and Control Solutions (ACS) segment. Lewis started his career at Kraft Foods and went on to roles at Tyco International and the Stanley Works. He received his MBA from Fordham University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8473

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-board-appoints-greg-lewis-as-new-director-301861293.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic presents new data on MiniMed 780G system on fixed meal dosing and real-world Time in Range across wide variety of users

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, is presenting a robust collection of new clinical and real-world data on the MiniMed™ 780G system. These latest data sets, which evaluated the system across a wide range of users, including historically challenging younger patients, those not meeting glycemic goals, and individuals using a simplified meal announcement leveraging fixed carbohydrate amounts instead of exact carb calculations, found that the proprietary Meal Detection™ technology supported Time in Range outcomes that exceed consensus guidelines of 70 percent. Additionally, the system is helping reduce the percent of time spent in hyperglycemia in children and adults. These latest results were presented this weekend at the 83 rd American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in San Diego, CA.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Glen Eagle Resources Acquires Highly Prospective Lithium Properties

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by map designation 120 mining claims in three groups in the Lebel-sur-Quevillon area, Northwestern Quebec

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

medical office room

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2023)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$18.2 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.4 billion in 2022. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Recipe for Bonding: Paid Leave Gives New Dad Needed Time

When Todd Gillenwater and his wife adopted two children from Bulgaria, there was a lot to learn - from the kids' favorite foods to how to help them acclimate to life in the U.S

Thanks to Medtronic paid leave benefits, Gillenwater could take 12 weeks away from work to learn those details and bond with Ani, 4, and Plamen, 8. He even learned to cook their favorite dishes, including tarator, a cold cucumber soup, and moussaka, a Bulgarian casserole made from potatoes and ground beef.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Salix to Present Data from XIFAXAN Clinical Research at EASL's International Liver Congress 2023

Three XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) Research Posters to Be Featured

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023. XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data was selected for inclusion in the Cirrhosis and its complication's session. EASL Congress 2023 will be held virtually and in-person in Vienna, Austria, from June 21-24, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

