Medtronic: Building a More Sustainable Future

Stories from our latest Sustainability Report

The world continues to grapple with new and evolving challenges. But with each challenge comes the opportunity to reinvent and innovate for people and the planet. Our latest Sustainability Report outlines our work to make progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues

Here are four stories that highlight our work to support our global communities:

1. Accelerating access to healthcare

Medtronic LABS accelerates access to healthcare in underserved communities around the world through technology. And now, the code behind its digital health platform SPICE is open source - making it available to anyone and searchable in the United Nations Development Program Digital X Solution Catalogue. Read about how LABS is also broadening its scope to expand access.

2. Supporting conservation from the heart

Every year, our therapies improve the lives of over 70 million people. Since 1999, we have also helped a different type of patient: wild animals. Tim Laske, Ph.D., Vice President of Research in Medtronic Cardiac Ablation Solutions, has combined his passions for engineering and wildlife biology to co-develop the Rhythm of Life study in partnership with the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Conservation Biology Institute. The program donates Reveal LINQ™ Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) to support species conservation efforts. In our 2023 fiscal year alone, Tim and team deployed 85 ICMs for 11 species of varying shapes and sizes, ranging from jaguars to penguins. Read more about how we're supporting wildlife conservation.

3. Building communities with diverse suppliers

We know that diverse-owned* suppliers bring varied perspectives that help us better serve patients. And we have a role to play in helping those suppliers thrive. Springfield Spring and Stamping is a supplier of precision mechanical springs, wire forms, and stampings, which are used in many of our products. They knew obtaining corporate clients was key to growth. The owner, Norman Rodrigues, connected with the Medtronic Hispanic Latino Network, which helped guide the company to successfully meet our stringent criteria for quality, innovation, and supply chain standards. Read more about our partnership with Springfield Spring.

4. Accelerating innovation in stroke care

Last year, we launched the Medtronic Neurovascular Co-LabTM Platform, a virtual portal to accelerate innovation in stroke treatment by inviting doctors, individual inventors, entrepreneurs, startup companies, or anyone else passionate about improving stroke care to submit their ideas. We received numerous submissions for groundbreaking innovations and invited a select group to present at the Co-Lab summit in August. The result was a rich forum for discussion and exchanging ideas that will advance what we know about stroke treatment. Read more about the launch of the Co-Lab Platform.

Read moreabout our year-round sustainability efforts and impact in the full 2023Sustainability Report and highlights.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791692/medtronic-building-a-more-sustainable-future

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Liver Health Annual Trends Report Identifying Increase in Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis-Related Deaths Marking These as Ninth Leading Cause of Death in U.S.

  • Salix Pharmaceuticals' Liver Health Annual Trends Report Findings Suggest Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) Deaths Could Triple Before the End of the Decade
  • Based Primarily on HCP-Market Research, Report Finds a Growing Concern of Staffing Shortages Across Multiple Healthcare Professions that Treat Liver Disease

Salix Pharmaceuticals, the gastroenterology business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today released the Salix Liver Health Trends Report, Third Edition, which documents the evolving crisis of chronic liver disease (CLD), showing a 9% increase in CLD and cirrhosis mortality marking these as the ninth leading cause of death in the United States in 2021. The report, based on a survey of 400 health care providers (HCPs) who treat CLD, qualitative interviews with HCPs and secondary research from peer-reviewed publications, also stresses the ongoing disparities and gaps in CLD care that affect different populations and geographies, including a shortage of liver specialists in rural areas

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV)

Cleo Diagnostics


Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Delivers Early Progress on Development Program

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) confirms the delivery of early milestones in its development program targeting the initial surgical triage test market for its simple and accurate blood test.

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Pharmaceuticals Partners with Bellamy Young

Bellamy Young is Moving Past Stigma as She Speaks Candidly about Her Father's Struggle with Chronic Liver Disease/Cirrhosis and Resulting Hepatic Encephalopathy

  • 80% of people with chronic liver disease develop some form of HE
  • 9 in 10 HE patient caregivers report "they did not realize what they were in for at the time of diagnosis"
  • UnderstandingHE.com provides educational tools and resources to support patients and caregivers

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced its partnership with award-winning actor Bellamy Young, who is speaking out to help educate people who are impacted by hepatic encephalopathy (HE), caused by cirrhosis. Bellamy wants those affected to know they are not alone and to help them overcome stigma that can interfere with disease education

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold five on a teal background

Medical Device Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

The top medical device companies are a vital component of the overarching life science industry, as well as a major force in treating many diseases and conditions.

The world's medical device market was valued at US$577.26 billion in 2022, with the US accounting for nearly US$200 billion of that figure. Globally, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent to reach US$850 billion in 2030.

Keep reading...Show less
CLEO Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics: Revolutionising Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis Through Accurate and Early Detection


Keep reading...Show less

×