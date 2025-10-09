Medtronic BrainSense Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation named a 2025 TIME Best Inventions

Medtronic BrainSense Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation named a 2025 TIME Best Inventions

TIME Best Inventions honors extraordinary innovations changing lives

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that BrainSense™ Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) the world's first closed-loop DBS system for people with Parkinson's has been recognized by TIME on its annual list of Best Inventions.

There are over 10 million people living with Parkinson's disease globally, 1 and while there is currently no cure, Medtronic deep brain stimulation (DBS) has been transforming the lives of people with Parkinson's and other neurological disorders for more than 30 years. Medtronic recently enhanced its Percept™ DBS neurostimulators with exclusive BrainSense™ Adaptive technology for people with Parkinson's. This feature personalizes therapy based on a patient's brain activity in real time – minimizing the need for patients to manually adjust stimulation.

For over two decades, TIME has recognized the products, software, and services shaping the world – from breakthroughs in science and technology to innovations that make daily life smarter, easier, and more sustainable. This year's honorees span notable categories from artificial intelligence and immersive technology to accessibility, logistics, and healthcare. All entries are thoughtfully assessed by TIME's esteemed editors on impact, innovation, and success.

Medtronic spent more than twenty years developing a complete, sensing-enabled DBS system leveraging exclusive BrainSense™ technology to detect, capture, and classify different brain signals. This advancement put Medtronic at the forefront of incorporating therapeutic brain-computer interface (BCI) technology into DBS therapy and BrainSense™ Adaptive DBS presents the largest commercial launch of BCI technology – ever.

"Medtronic BrainSense™ Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation marks a new era in neuromodulation and the use of therapeutic brain-computer interface technology to restore human health. We congratulate Medtronic on joining this year's esteemed list of Best Inventions." — TIME Editors, Best Inventions 2025

Medtronic received both CE Mark and U.S. FDA approval for BrainSense™ aDBS earlier this year and already more than 1,000 2 patients worldwide have received the adaptive therapy. Recently, the pivotal ADAPT-PD study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Neurology showing clinical effectiveness, long-term safety, and patient preference for Medtronic BrainSense™ aDBS 3 .

"We're honored that our BrainSense™ Adaptive DBS technology for people with Parkinson's is being recognized as one of the year's most important medical innovations," said Paolo Di Vincenzo , president of the Neuromodulation business, which is part of the Neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic. "This groundbreaking technology represents intentional innovation that responds to a patient's changing needs, equips clinicians with unparalleled insights, and sets a new standard for DBS therapy."

Since 1987, Medtronic has served more than 200,000 patients with movement disorders and other indications in more than 70 countries with its life-changing DBS therapy 2 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Naomi Rodiles
Public Relations
+1-612-427-5521

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

The sensing feature of the Percept™ PC and Percept™ RC system is intended for use in patients receiving DBS where chronically recorded bioelectric data may provide useful, objective information regarding patient clinical status.

References:

  1. Luo, Y., Qiao, L., Li, M., Wen, X., Zhang, W., & Li, X. (2025). Global, regional, national epidemiology and trends of Parkinson's disease from 1990 to 2021: findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Frontiers in aging neuroscience , 16 , 1498756.
  2. Medtronic data on file
  3. Bronte-Stewart, H. M., Beudel, M., Ostrem, J. L., Little, S., Almeida, L., Ramirez- Zamora , A., ... & ADAPT-PD Investigators. (2025). Long-Term Personalized Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation in Parkinson Disease: A Nonrandomized Clinical Trial. JAMA neurology .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-brainsense-adaptive-deep-brain-stimulation-named-a-2025-time-best-inventions-302579866.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTNYSE:MDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Related News

Uranium Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

Gold Investing

Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement