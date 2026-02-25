Medtronic begins EMEA commercial launch of MiniMed Go Smart MDI system with Simplera sensor

Real-time actionable insights on one mobile app for people who manage their diabetes using multiple daily injections

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the commercial launch in Europe of the MiniMed Go™ Smart MDI system with the Simplera™ sensor. The system, which is the first and only solution to integrate data from the InPen™ smart insulin pen and the Simplera™ sensor into a single mobile app, is designed to help people who use multiple daily injections (MDI) to better control their diabetes. The launch will be rolled out gradually across Europe starting this month.

The MiniMed Go™ Smart MDI system marks a departure from traditional and basic connected insulin pens. It provides real-time, personalized insights, actionable dose alerts, a built-in advanced dose calculator, and continuous guidance — all accessible through a smartphone app. This intelligent decision support tool aims to address daily challenges faced by those managing diabetes with MDI.

Missing insulin doses (boluses) can significantly impact glycemic control. Research shows that skipping just two doses per week may increase HbA1C by up to 0.4,1 raising the risk of both short- and long-term complications.2 Another study found that missing two basal doses or four bolus doses over 14 days was linked to more than a 5% decrease in Time in Range.Real-world data 4 from the previous generation of the Medtronic Smart MDI system demonstrated that users who responded to more than 75% of missed dose alerts within one hour achieved Time in Range (TIR) of 67.2% compared to the mean TIR for the cohort at 55.7%, and up to 71.5% TIR when addressing high blood sugar alerts.

"Real-time actionable alerts are becoming the key to better clinical outcomes for people with diabetes using multiple daily injections," said Que Dallara, EVP and president of Medtronic Diabetes and CEO-designate of MiniMed. "The MiniMed Go™ system remembers, reminds and recommends the right dose at the right time so you don´t have to."

For busy healthcare professionals, the MiniMed Go™ system includes new CareLink Clinic MDI reports, that make it easier for clinicians to interpret user data and support more informed patient discussions. 

"Smart MDI has fundamentally changed how we care for patients on multiple daily injections," said Dr Martín Cuesta Hernández, Endocrinologist, Hospital Clinico San Carlos - Madrid, Spain. "We're now making evidence-based decisions instead of relying on assumptions, which has strengthened trust and improved the quality of our conversations with patients. Many people simply tell us they're delighted because life is easier. Combined with efficient telemedicine delivery, we're able to provide more personalised, effective care than ever before."

In Europe, the MiniMed Go™ system with Simplera™ sensor is approved for people with insulin-requiring diabetes aged 7 years and older, as well as for children aged 2 to 6 years under the supervision of an adult caregiver. Compatibility of the Instinct Go™ sensor, made by Abbott, with MiniMed Go™ in Europe is currently pending CE mark approval. Once approved, users will have the choice between a 7-day or 15-day sensor depending on what best fits their needs.

Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the MiniMed Go™ system?
A: In Europe, the MiniMed Go™ system is a smart diabetes management solution that connects the InPen™ smart insulin pen with the Simplera™ sensor through the single MiniMed Go™ app. It provides real-time glucose data, dose calculations, missed dose alerts, and actionable guidance, making MDI therapy easier and more connected. CE mark approval is pending on integration with the Instinct Go™ sensor made by Abbott. In the U.S., the MiniMed Go™ Smart Multiple Daily Injection (MDI) system seamlessly integrates the InPen™ smart insulin pen with the Instinct sensor. Compatibility of the Simplera™ sensor with MiniMed Go™ is currently under FDA review.

Q: What is InPen™? 
A: The InPen™ is a reusable smart insulin pen that uses Bluetooth® technology to send dose information to a mobile app. Offering dose calculations and tracking, InPen™ helps take some of the mental math out of diabetes management.

Q: What's the difference between the MiniMed Go™ Smart MDI system and the previous Medtronic Smart MDI system with Simplera™ sensor?
A: There are a few upgrades including a single unified mobile app experience, easier onboarding, support and self-training tools, new features and insulin settings. For healthcare professionals, new CareLink Clinic dedicated MDI reports turn patient data into clinical and behavioural insights, making consultations more efficient.

Q: What is the difference between the MiniMed Go™ Smart MDI system and traditional pens or other connected pens for diabetes?
A: Unlike traditional insulin pens, which lack the ability to track doses or provide decision support, the MiniMed Go™ Smart MDI system offers integration of real-time continuous glucose monitoring, a built-in dose calculator that simplifies dose decision-making, and smart dosing alerts to help people with their diabetes therapy adherence – the first and only Smart MDI system to offer an all in one mobile app.

Proper settings, connectivity, and some manual logging required. See user guides for full details and important safety information.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Medtronic is under license.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic
Medtronic Diabetes is on a mission to make diabetes more predictable with the most advanced diabetes technology and always-on support when and how they need it. We've pioneered first-of-its-kind innovations for over 40 years and are committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors (CGM), intelligent dosing systems, and the power of data science and AI while always putting the customer experience at the forefront. 

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Janet Cho
Public Relations
+1-818-403-7028

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696

1

Randlov, J, Poulsen, JU. How Much Do Forgotten Insulin Injections Matter to Hemoglobin A1c in People with Diabetes, J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2008; 2(2):229-235.

2

American Diabetes Association Professional Practice Committee for Diabetes. Standards of Care in Diabetes-2026. Diabetes Care. 2026 Jan

3

Danne TPA, Joubert M, Hartvig NV, Kaas A, Knudsen NN, Mader JK. Association Between Treatment Adherence and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Outcomes in People With Diabetes Using Smart Insulin Pens in a Real-World Setting. Diabetes Care. 2024 Jun 1;47(6):995-1003. doi: 10.2337/dc23-2176. PMID: 38569055; PMCID: PMC11116913.

4

Laurenzi A, Edd SN, Adolfsson P, et al. Insights into the effective use of the Smart MDI system: Data from the first 1852 type 1 diabetes users. Diabet Med. 2025;42(12):e70161. doi:10.1111/dme.70161.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-begins-emea-commercial-launch-of-minimed-go-smart-mdi-system-with-simplera-sensor-302697034.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

