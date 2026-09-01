Medtronic Announces Strategic Partnership with Cornerstone Robotics to Further Expand Global Access to Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Medtronic Announces Strategic Partnership with Cornerstone Robotics to Further Expand Global Access to Robotic-Assisted Surgery

  • Partnership expands Medtronic's robotic-assisted surgery portfolio to expand access globally and gives surgeons and health systems more choice and flexibility
  • $700 million investment includes rights to distribute Cornerstone Robotics' Sentire™ surgical system in select markets outside the U.S.
  • Sentire will be a strong complement to Medtronic's Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, creating a unique portfolio of robotic solutions

Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Cornerstone Robotics, an innovative surgical robotics company committed to advancing minimally invasive surgery and improving access to the latest surgical care worldwide. The approximately $700 million investment includes rights to distribute Cornerstone Robotics' Sentire™ surgical system in select markets outside the U.S. where the system is market approved.

Medtronic will distribute Sentire alongside its Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. Together with Medtronic's connected surgical ecosystem, the two complementary platforms will expand access to robotic-assisted surgery and offer surgeons and health systems more choice and flexible solutions designed to meet their diverse needs and reach more patients globally.

With global adoption of robotic-assisted surgery still in the single digits, the opportunity to expand access to advanced surgical care for patients, physicians and health systems around the world is significant. Expanded choice and access are critical drivers of the future of robotic assisted surgery. Through this partnership, Medtronic and Cornerstone Robotics are building a multi-port portfolio anchored by the Hugo RAS system and expanded by Sentire, giving customers meaningful flexibility across clinical settings, procedural needs, and economic models.

"Our strategy is focused on driving the next generation of minimally invasive surgery, one of our biggest growth opportunities," said Matt Anderson, senior vice president and president, Surgical, Medtronic. "Surgeons, health systems and markets have varying needs and preferences, which is why we are investing across robotic platforms, digital tools and platform-enhancing technologies. With Sentire complementing the Hugo RAS system, Medtronic will be the only company offering this two-platform portfolio combined with our surgical ecosystem—giving customers more access, more choice, and flexible solutions that fit their clinical and operational needs."

Building on Hugo's momentum
The partnership builds on the momentum of Medtronic's Hugo RAS system, which is now being used in more than 35 countries across six continents, including the United States, where it received FDA clearance within the last year. Procedure growth for the Hugo RAS system is currently more than two times the growth rate of the robotic surgery market, and total procedures are expected to exceed 50,000 globally by the end of Medtronic's fiscal year.

Medtronic will continue to innovate the capabilities of the Hugo RAS system, including ongoing software upgrades, real-time artificial intelligence across its digital ecosystem, integrated stapling, expanded instrumentation, and clinical indications. The modular, multi-quadrant platform is designed for a broad range of soft-tissue surgical procedures and combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and Touch Surgery™ ecosystem with dedicated support for robotics program optimization, service, and training.

Expanding Access Through Sentire Surgical System
The Sentire system's architecture and immersive console with dual-console capability offer a familiar configuration suited to varying surgeon preferences and clinical needs. Developed entirely in-house by Cornerstone Robotics, Sentire has completed multi-specialty clinical trials and received CE Mark in May 2026 for use in minimally invasive general, gynecologic, thoracic, and urologic surgical procedures in addition to its market approval in China and Singapore.

"Since the founding of Cornerstone Robotics, we have been steadfast in our commitment to innovation, excellence and clinical value," said Samuel Au, founder and CEO, Cornerstone Robotics. "We are confident physicians and patients alike will be the greatest beneficiaries of this partnership as we continue to expand access across this dynamic market."

Medtronic continues to invest across its surgical ecosystem to expand access to robotic-assisted solutions for operating rooms around the world. This partnership is another step in strengthening that connected ecosystem and advancing the company's commitment to improving the lives of patients through minimally invasive surgery.

Advisors
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Medtronic, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as lead legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis and Global Law Office are acting as legal counsel to Cornerstone Robotics.

About Cornerstone Robotics 
Cornerstone Robotics is an innovative surgical robotics company driven by the vision of leading medical innovations for a healthier world. It advances surgical care with cutting-edge robotic systems that make high-quality healthcare more accessible and efficient globally. With three global R&D hubs and six business centers worldwide, the company has established a 30,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in China. Developed entirely in-house, the Sentire™* Surgical System has completed multi-specialty clinical trials and received market approval across China, the European Union and Singapore, advancing high-quality surgical care worldwide.

To find out more information, please visit our website at https://en.csrbtx.com/

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Medtronic logo, and Engineering the extraordinary are trademarks of Medtronic. ™* Third-party brands are trademarks of their respective owner. All other brands are trademarks of a Medtronic company.

Contacts:
Justin Paquette
Public Relations
+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696

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SOURCE Medtronic plc

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