Gold Price Breaks Through US$2,000 for Second Time in a Week

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Medtronic Announces Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. ("Medtronic Luxco"), has priced an offering (the "Offering") of $1,000,000,000 principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2028 and $1,000,000 ,000 principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due 2033 (collectively, the "Notes").  All of Medtronic Luxco's obligations under the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Medtronic Luxco, on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay indebtedness, which is expected to include a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under Medtronic Luxco's Japanese-yen denominated term loan agreement by and among Medtronic Luxco, the Company, Medtronic, Inc., and Mizuho Bank , Ltd. as administrative agent and as the lender and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on March 30, 2023 , subject to customary closing conditions. The joint book-running managers for the Offering are Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus dated March 3, 2023 and prospectus supplement (together, the "Prospectus"). You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the Prospectus for the Offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., toll-free at 1-888-603-5847, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204 and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, toll-free at 1-866-271-7403.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that are subject to the safe harbor created under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom, and the expected closing date of the Offering.

You should pay particular attention to the important risk factors and cautionary statements referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus related to the Offering, as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements described in Medtronic plc's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in Medtronic plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Medtronic plc does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-pricing-of-2-0-billion-of-senior-notes-301780465.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c1442.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seeking Answers About Transgender Heart Health

Abbott

Abbott

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Don't Mess with Your 'Melon': Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America Urge 'If You Hit Your Head, Get it Checked' in New Public Service Announcement

  • The Concussion Awareness Now campaign raises awareness both about the common, everyday ways concussions most often happen and the importance of getting concussions evaluated
  • Concussion Awareness Now is a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups, founded by Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America, with Rebel Wilson as the group's inaugural spokesperson
  • The campaign addresses the fact that more than half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked and features a family of characters called the Melons

Concussion Awareness Now, a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups founded by Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Brain Injury Association of America, unveiled today a new public service campaign to draw attention to concussions and the importance of seeking care.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9143051-abbott-dont-mess-with-your-melon-the-concussion-awareness-now-campaign/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading Pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Financial information as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 is unaudited.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talc Plaintiffs Will Press to Reopen Courthouse Doors

In denying Motion for Rehearing, Third Circuit affirms J&J's 'Texas Two-Step' bankruptcy
was not filed in good faith

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has denied a request for a rehearing of the LTL bankruptcy petition, signaling a move to reopen litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) based on claims that the company's talcum powder products are linked to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott: Clean, Accessible Water for a Healthy Future

Abbott

Water sustains life, health, and ecosystems. It's a vital resource for a global healthcare company striving to help people around the world live healthier, fuller lives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to boost AI innovation with new platform introduction

A strategic collaboration with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and NVIDIA delivers the GI Genius™ AI Access™ platform designed to accelerate AI innovation for healthcare.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and NVIDIA plan to integrate NVIDIA's AI technologies into the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module — the first FDA-cleared, AI-assisted colonoscopy tool to help physicians detect polyps that can lead to colorectal cancer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Makuutu Project: Stage 1 DFS Clarification

Preferred Lithium Extraction Process For Mcdermitt Project

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Energy Investing

ValOre Reports High-Grade PGE Trado® Auger and Rock Assay Results from Synform Target and Provides Exploration Update for the Pedra Branca Project, Brazil

×