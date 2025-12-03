Medtronic announces FDA clearance of Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system for urologic surgical procedures

Medtronic announces FDA clearance of Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system for urologic surgical procedures

Hugo RAS system brings choice to the U.S., coupled with the full suite of Medtronic surgical offerings, ultimately creating a connected and integrated operating room today and into the future.

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in surgical innovation, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system for use in urologic surgical procedures. The Hugo RAS system's clearance brings a versatile robotic-assisted platform to U.S. surgeons and health systems seeking to expand soft-tissue robotic surgery programs and access to minimally invasive care.

The U.S. leads the world in robotic surgery adoption, yet hospitals continue to face challenges in capacity and access. The introduction of the Hugo RAS system in the U.S. helps address this gap, offering an innovative approach to robotic-assisted surgery from the global leader in surgery and bringing choice to hospitals and surgeons across the country.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for healthcare in the United States. FDA clearance of the Hugo RAS system means there is now choice for hospitals looking to expand their robotic programs and increases access for patients," said Rajit Kamal, vice president and general manager of Robotic Surgical Technologies within the Surgical business of Medtronic. "As we begin our purposeful launch of the Hugo RAS system in the U.S., our focus is on building a strong foundation with leading hospitals through our differentiated approach to partnership, rooted in our enduring commitment to provide an excellent customer experience and enable surgical teams to deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients."

Thoughtfully designed with input from surgeons and hospital administrators to shape the future of surgery, the Hugo RAS system includes three main differentiators:

  • Modular Design: The Hugo RAS system's innovative modular design means the robotic arms can be easily moved, shared, and deployed across any care setting — helping to maximize utilization and providing surgeons flexibility to customize their approach to optimize anatomical access for each patient's unique needs. The open design of the surgeon console provides greater situational awareness and visualization, reduces physical strain, and creates enhanced training opportunities for surgical teams — enabling better bedside communication and team integration.
     
  • Digital Ecosystem: The Hugo RAS system connects seamlessly with the Touch Surgery™ ecosystem, which provides pre-operative training tools, remote tele-proctoring capabilities, and AI-powered post-operative case insights. Surgeons may securely access case videos minutes after a procedure is completed, supporting continuous improvement and collaboration among hospital teams and with their peers in the global surgical community.
     
  • Differentiated Partnership: Medtronic is the first and only company that can meet surgeon needs across all surgical modalities — open, laparoscopic, and robotic-assisted. The addition of the Hugo RAS system provides surgical teams access to world-class robotic training, deep clinical and technical expertise, and choice when determining the best surgical approach for each patient's unique needs, with the opportunity to use trusted Medtronic technologies and instruments as technology advances. 

"The Hugo RAS system represents a new and exciting approach to robotic-assisted surgery," said Dr. James Porter, a urologic surgeon and chief medical officer for Robotic Surgical Technologies and Digital Technologies within the Surgical business at Medtronic. "We're excited for surgical teams in the U.S. to experience the differentiated technology and partnership from Medtronic, which supports them at every stage of their robotic surgical journey."

With FDA clearance, the Hugo RAS system is indicated for use in minimally invasive urologic surgical procedures including prostatectomy, nephrectomy, and cystectomy — common procedures that account for about 230,000 surgeries per year in the U.S.

The Expand URO investigational device exemption clinical study — the largest ever completed for multi-port robotic-assisted urological surgery in the U.S. — demonstrated that the Hugo RAS system met primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in urologic surgical procedures, with outcomes that are consistent with published literature.

Outside the U.S., the Hugo RAS system has been used in tens of thousands of urologic, gynecologic, and general surgery procedures in more than 30 countries across 5 continents. Medtronic intends to expand the Hugo RAS system's use in the U.S. to additional surgical specialties over time, with indications for general and gynecologic surgical procedures expected to follow the initial urology clearance.

The introduction of the Hugo RAS system in the U.S. builds on Medtronic's broad surgical offering, including the Touch Surgery ecosystem, to deliver a connected, integrated operating room — today and in the future.

For more information, visit medtronic.com/hugoishere.

†The Medtronic Touch Surgery™ ecosystem is not intended to direct surgery, or aid in diagnosis or treatment of a disease or condition. Performance Insights are available for select procedures, instruments, and anatomy.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Gary Jeanfaivre
Public Relations
+1-203-556-0777

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-612-839-4549

The Hugo™ RAS system from Medtronic

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-fda-clearance-of-hugo-robotic-assisted-surgery-system-for-urologic-surgical-procedures-302632328.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTNYSE:MDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

LAURION Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, Including 15.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m , 7.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m , and a Broad 3.0 m Interval of 1.09 g/t Au

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends for Gold in 2026

Platinum Investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

gold investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

Precious Metals Investing

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?