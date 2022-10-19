GamingInvesting News

The Quebec video game industry will be there for four days worth of game launches, exchanges, and discoveries

La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec would like to invite you to attend MEGAMIGS the most important event in the country which brings together the video game industry: major and independent studios, publishers, designerscreators, schools and educational establishments, and more!

From October 19 th to October 22 nd , at the Hotel Bonaventure Montreal, thousands of visitors – newcomers, curious fans and enthusiasts – will take part in this flagship event, back in its popular format.

Among the highlights of this 18 th edition:

  • The presence of nearly 80 exhibitors, including Ubisoft studios, Lucid Dreams Studio and BKOM. 85% of the studios present are Quebec -owned.
  • The opportunity of playing the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Beenox) before launch, along with New Tales from the Borderlands (Gearbox) and Gotham Knights (WB Games)
  • Being led to discover the achievements of 10 emerging independent studios from here and elsewhere.
  • Over 60 conferences pertaining to diverse challenges, such as Working on the spectrum , Resilience of mothers in the global gaming industry , Recovering after problems at work , and more.
  • The MEGAMIGS awards ceremony, held on October 22 nd at 5 p.m. , including the Public's choice and emerging talent awards. Media are invited to try out the nominated games on site and vote for the Media's choice that will be awarded during this ceremony.
  • Several schools, colleges, and universities presenting their programs of study in video games and the professional avenues of this growing sector.

October 19 th and 20 th will both be dedicated to members of the industry, while October 21 st and 22 nd will be dedicated to the general public. However, media representatives are welcome at any time of their choosing.

MEGAMIGS 2022 will take place in a context of great excitement for the entire Quebec video game community, as it brings together over 290 active studios, representing 31% of the Canadian total. In addition, despite the pandemic, the Quebec video game industry is experiencing sustained growth. Thus, more than 45 studios have been founded in Quebec since 2020, an increase of over 18%.

What: MEGAMIGS 2022, the annual meeting of the Quebec video game industry
When: From Wednesday, October 19 th to Saturday, October 22 nd : from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where : Hotel Bonaventure Montreal (900 De La Gauchetière West)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

HUYA Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 15 , 2022-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

Bless Global's First Batch of Mystery Box Sold Out within Minutes and its VIP PASS Became a Big Hit. What Gave This AAA GameFi MMORPG Unlimited Potential?

Whispering Barren, Bless Global's first limited-edition Mystery Box series, was sold out right after going on sale, drawing great attention in the market. When things are bearish, such an achievement wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the vibrant game ecology, solid market recognition, and the numerous prospective users who are loyal and highly engaging. These factors together ensure players an opportunity to monetize their in-game assets in Bless Global.

On Oct 18 Tigon Mobile, the subsidiary of Longtu Korea, started to sell the first batch of Whispering Barren at 19.9 USDT each with a limited stock of 2,000 on the NFT platform PocketBuff. The series contains desert-themed Mystery Boxes of Bless Global, a new GameFi based on the PC game Bless Online.

TiMi Montréal Debuts At MEGAMIGS

New studio to share learnings with Montréal's game development community in seminars on Open World games and building a AAA franchise

One year after opening its doors, AAA game development studio TiMi Montréal is introducing itself at the upcoming conference MEGAMIGS at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal the premier video game event for the growing and vital Montréal game development industry as well as local Quebec gaming enthusiasts. The conference begins Wednesday, October 19 with TiMi Montréal both supporting the event as a sponsor and acquainting itself with the local gaming community through several onsite networking opportunities.

AviaGames CEO and Founder Vickie Chen Recognized for Influential Female Leadership

Vickie Chen Listed Among 2022 Forbes China Global Chinese Elite Top 100 and Named a Finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Avia Games creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced CEO and Founder Vickie Chen has been recognized by Forbes China as an "Industry Leader" on its list of the 2022 Global Chinese Elite Top 100. The prestigious list recognizes 100 outstanding global Chinese representatives in the Americas, Europe Asia and other regions.

CHEETOS® MAKES MISCHIEF IN THE METAVERSE WITH THE LAUNCH OF HALLOWEEN-THEMED CHESTERVILLE

For its first trip to the metaverse, Cheetos gives fans the chance to "resurrect" a favorite flavor for a limited time

- After many years of instigating mischief in the real world, Chester Cheetah and Cheetos ® are taking their antics to virtual reality this Halloween. Cheetos today unveiled Chesterville, a new, digital suburban neighborhood unlike any place real or virtual Cheetos fans have visited before. Riddled with all sorts of tricks and a chance to bring a flavor back to life in the real world, Chesterville is the first venture into virtual reality for both Cheetos and the iconic Frito-Lay ® snack portfolio.

NASEF Partners with ThinkWrite Technologies as Exclusive Esports Headset Provider

ThinkWrite Technologies To Provide All-New Victory 250XG Headsets to Event Winners and Select Middle and High School Esports Programs, Nationwide

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) has selected category leader ThinkWrite Technologies™ as the Official Esports Headset Provider for its slate of offerings that blend play and learning for lifelong student impact.

