McLaren Commences Geophysical Program at McCool Gold Property, Timmins, Ontario

McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" the "Company") has commenced a Drone MAG geophysical survey over the McCool gold exploration property located 85 east of Timmins, Northeastern Ontario.

The MAG geophysical survey is designed to overfly a 5 km area on the western portion of the property. The 100 percent owned McCool property covers approximately 7 km of the east-west trending Centre Hill Fault.

The Drone MAG survey program covers the gold mineralized corridor with survey lines spaced at 60 metres and oriented perpendicular to the Centre Hill Fault. The program plan is for 141.6 km of lines to be flown during May 2026.

Geophysical work was carried out on the eastern 2 km portion of the McCool property in 2022 and was followed by successful gold exploration drilling (see January 24, 2023 news release). The focus of the current program is the extension along geological strike to the west of the of the previous gold exploration drilling.

The McCool Property is adjacent to the Fenn-Gib Gold Project of Mayfair Gold to the south-west and the Munro-Croesus Gold Project of ONYX Gold to the west. The Tower Project of STLLR Gold is adjacent to the south and south-east of the McCool property. See Figure 1, below.

The McCool gold exploration property neighbors several gold projects and gold mines including the Fox gold mine operated by McEwen Mining and the Holt Mine Complex of Agnico Eagle Mines. The McCool Property is situated on geological fault structure associated with the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone that trends east-west within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

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About McLaren Resources
McLaren is focused on exploration work on its gold properties in the Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada. McLaren owns a 100% interest in the past-producing 640 ha Blue Quartz Gold Mine property as well as the 1,770 ha McCool gold property and the 775 ha Kerrs gold property, which are located approximately 80 km east of Timmins city centre. The properties are proximal to the Destor Porcupine Deformation Zone which is host to many of the gold deposits within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Qualified Person
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William MacRae, P.Geo., a consultant to McLaren, the qualified person for McLaren as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

For more information, please contact:

Radovan Danilovsky, President
Phone: 416-203-6784
info@mclarenresources.com

McLaren Resources Inc.
30 Duncan Street, Suite 606, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2C3

www.mclarenresources.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. McLaren Resources Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297140

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