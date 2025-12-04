McLaren Arranges Exploration Financing

McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of 4,600,000 Flow-Through Units (the "FT Unit"). The Flow-Through Units are to be issued at a price of $0.065 per unit, with each FT Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of McLaren issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the financing will be used by McLaren for exploration work on the Company's properties which are located in the prolific Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada, where well over 70 million ounces of gold have been produced to date.

ABOUT McLAREN

McLaren is focused on exploration work on its gold properties in the Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario. McLaren owns a 100% interest in the past-producing 640 ha Blue Quartz Gold Mine property as well as the 1,770 ha McCool gold property and the 775 ha Kerrs gold property located approximately 80 km east of Timmins city centre along the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone which is host to many of the gold deposits within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Blue Quartz Gold property neighbours notable gold properties such as the Fox Mine, Fenn-Gib project, and the former Ross Mine. It borders GFG Resources' Goldarm Gold Property to the north, and Onyx Gold Corp's Argus project to the east. The McCool property neighbours several gold projects and covers 5 km along the Centre Hill Fault.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. McLaren Resources Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

This news release is not for distribution in the United States.

