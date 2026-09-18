McFarlane Lake Mining to Participate in Gentile Mining Investor Forum and European Roadshow

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE: MLM,OTC:MLMLF, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z) today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. and supported by flagship sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.
"We're excited to bring the Juby Gold story to European investors," said Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of McFarlane. "With the significant resource growth we have demonstrated at Juby and our recently completed financing supporting continued drilling and project advancement, we have strong momentum heading into this program. This is an excellent opportunity to introduce Juby's scale and potential to a broader global investor audience."
McFarlane Lake Mining is one of six companies from Gentile's portfolio participating in the full five-city program. The program opens with the Forum on Monday, October 19 at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair, London, bringing together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio.
The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.
The Roadshow then continues to Paris (October 20), Frankfurt (October 21), Zurich (October 22), and Munich (October 23), where McFarlane Lake Mining will take part in structured one-on-one investor meetings and a hosted lunch presentation in each city, including a keynote by Gentile.
"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."
Investor Registration
Investor registration is now open for events in all five cities. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.
About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
McFarlane Lake is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Juby Gold project near Gowganda, Ontario. The Juby Gold project has a (NI 43-101) inferred resource of 5.06 million ounces of gold at 0.87 gpt contained in 180.67 million tonnes and Indicated resources of 1.14 million ounces of gold at 0.95 gpt contained in 37.17 million tonnes, using a long-term gold price of US$3,600/oz. These resources have an effective date of August 14, 2026. Sensitivities performed at higher gold prices – US$4,600/oz gold- the deposit holds 5.40 million inferred ounces at 0.85 gpt gold and 1.20 million indicated ounces at 0.93 gpt gold.
The full technical report on these resources will be issued within 45 days of the Company's MRE announcement. The technical report will be issued by BBA E&C Inc., an independent organization from McFarlane Lake Mining. McFarlane is currently planning to perform exploration drilling on the Juby Gold Project as well as other study work to advance the development of the property.
In addition to the Juby Gold Project, McFarlane holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 km west of Sudbury and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.
Readers are cautioned to refer to the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and all other disclaimers included in this news release for important information regarding the limitations and verification status of the data presented above and elsewhere herein.
About Michael Gentile
Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.
About Amvest Capital
Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.
Further Information
For further information regarding McFarlane Lake, please contact:
Bryan Baritot, Investor Relations
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
investors@mcfarlanelakemining.com
Mark Trevisiol
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
705 665 5087
mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com
To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/
Additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, the tax treatment of the FT Shares, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and other matters. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources
This news release uses the terms indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category; however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.
Qualified Person
Mark Trevisiol, P.Eng. (ON), President and CEO of McFarlane Lake Mining and a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release. The mineral resource estimate referenced herein was prepared by BBA E&C Inc., an independent organization from McFarlane Lake Mining.