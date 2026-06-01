McFarlane Lake Announces Participation in The Mining Investment Event, Québec City, June 2-4, 2026

MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE: MLM,OTC:MLMLF | OTC: MLMLF | FRA: W2Z), a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in The Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, taking place June 2–4, 2026, at the Québec Convention Centre, Québec City, Canada.

McFarlane's management will hold one-on-one scheduled investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

"The Mining Investment Event is celebrating its fifth year and continues to attract a widening global audience, highlighting the best of international mining in Canada. We look forward to engaging with prospective investors and spotlighting our "Juby Gold Project" as one of Canada's premier gold exploration and development stories," said Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer of McFarlane.

Information regarding The Mining Investment Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panellists, and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED

MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Gold Project hosts a current (effective September 29, 2025) NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 1.01 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.98 g/t gold (31.74 million tonnes) and an additional 3.17 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.89 g/t gold (109.48 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.85 g/t gold for underground resources.

McFarlane is actively executing an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system. In addition to Juby, McFarlane holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 km west of Sudbury, and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/

Contact

Mark Trevisiol
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED
(705) 665-5087
mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Bryan Baritot
Investor Relations
MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED
investors@mcfarlanelakemining.com


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