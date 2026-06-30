Maximus Metals Commences Phase 1 Exploration Program At The Gaspard Project And Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

(TheNewswire)
June 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Maximus Metals Inc. (CSE: MM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Gaspard project (the "Project"), located in the Cariboo Plateau region of south-central British Columbia, approximately 60 kilometres west of Williams Lake, British Columbia.
The Phase 1 program is focused on advancing and prioritizing the Project's three principal target areas (Areas A, B and C) as identified in the 2025 NI 43-101 Technical Report. Building on auger-based soil sampling and mobile metal ion ("MMI") orientation geochemistry completed across these areas, the Company has initiated a comprehensive, property-scale geochemical program comprising:
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full-suite multi-element geochemical analysis of approximately 550 soil samples collected across the Project; and
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property-wide gold analysis by fire assay.
The expanded analytical program is designed to increase geochemical resolution over the MMI-anomalous areas and to provide systematic gold coverage across the entire Project, enabling the Company to refine and rank targets for subsequent, more focused exploration.
Nader Vatanchi, Director of Maximus Metals, said: "Following an assessment of existing geochemistry at the Project, including the 2025 MMI survey, multiple polymetallic anomalies were identified. Embarking on the first property-wide polymetallic exploration campaign at the Gaspard Project, the Company will have a comprehensive dataset in order to prioritise areas for follow-up work, which may include trenching and applying for drill permits."
Analytical results are expected over the coming weeks. Upon receipt and interpretation, the Company intends to report results and outline next steps for the Project.
Management Changes
The Company also announces that, effective June 30, 2026, Santiago Suarez has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Suarez was most recently Vice President, Corporate Development of Denarius Metals, a position he held from October 2022, where he served as a member of the local management team leading the company's Zancudo Project into operation. Prior to that, Mr. Suarez held the position of Latam Operations Manager at Renergetica, a global renewable energy company listed on the Milano Stock Exchange, where he led the development of a 200 MW solar energy project in Colombia. Mr. Suarez also currently serves as a renewable energy director at Qvartz Capital Partners, a private equity fund. Mr. Suarez holds a degree in International Business Administration from the University of la Sabana.
Concurrent with Mr. Suarez's appointment, Nader Vatanchi has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Vatanchi will continue to serve as a director of the Company.
Mr. Vatanchi commented: "I am pleased to welcome Santiago to the Maximus Metals team. His experience and leadership will be a great asset to the Company as we move forward. I look forward to continuing to support the Company in my capacity as a director."
Qualified Person
Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM (Membership No. 0486653) and MAusIMM (Membership No. 3178851), a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mowatt is not independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101 as he is one of the Optionors from whom the Company acquired its option over the Project and is a shareholder of the Company.
The scientific and technical information in this news release is based on, and in some instances extracted from, the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gaspard Project, British Columbia, NTS 93O/10, 51.62° North, -122.55° West" dated and effective October 24, 2025, prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (the "Technical Report"), which has been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile. For the data verification procedures and quality assurance and quality control measures applied to the work described in this news release, readers are referred to the Technical Report.
About Maximus Metals Inc.
Maximus Metals is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. The Company holds an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest, subject to a 2-per-cent net smelter returns royalty, in the Gaspard Gold-Silver Property, located in central British Columbia. The option was entered into on July 25, 2025 with Rattler Exploration Ltd., Northex Capital Partners Inc. and Jasper Mowatt (collectively, the "Optionors"). The Company has the right to purchase one-half (1%) of the net smelter returns royalty from the Optionors at any time within five years after the option has been exercised for a cash payment of $1,000,000.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing and results of the Phase 1 exploration program, the receipt and interpretation of analytical results, the prioritization and ranking of exploration targets, potential future work programs, including trenching, additional geochemical or geophysical surveys, permit applications and drilling, and the anticipated contributions of Mr. Suarez to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material assumptions that the Company considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: the continued availability of laboratory and analytical services; the ability of the Company to retain qualified contractors and personnel; no material adverse change in commodity prices; the ability of the Company to obtain any required permits and regulatory approvals on a timely basis; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of current exploration results; and the successful transition of management responsibilities. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to exploration results, the timing and availability of analytical data, financing, weather, permitting, changes in management, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and exchange approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For Further Information
Santiago Suarez, Chief Executive Officer
Maximus Metals Inc.
Email: ssuarezflorez@gmail.com
Tel: +57 301 7092407
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