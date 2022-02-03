Emerging Technology Investing News
Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced a new five-year agreement with European Space Imaging and Space Imaging Middle East, strategic partners serving customers in Europe Northern Africa and the Middle East .

European Space Imaging and Space Imaging Middle East provide Maxar high-resolution satellite imagery to a wide spectrum of government and commercial organizations for applications including border security, disaster response and agriculture. Continuing an 11-year partnership, European Space Imaging has reserved dedicated capacity on Maxar's existing WorldView satellite imaging constellation, accessed directly via its ground station in Germany . The agreement also provides for upgrades to European Space Imaging's ground station that would allow it to access Maxar's next-generation WorldView Legion satellites.

"We're delighted to continue one of our longest and most important partnerships in this region," said Tony Frazier , Maxar EVP and General Manager, Public Sector Maxar Earth Intelligence. "This agreement ensures European and Middle Eastern customers will have access to the highest quality satellite imagery and innovative products, such as our 15 cm HD imagery. We are pleased that customers in Europe , Northern Africa and the Middle East will soon be able to take advantage of WorldView Legion's game-changing capabilities."

"This enduring alliance between Space Imaging Middle East, European Space Imaging and Maxar Technologies has been fundamental to the success of all parties involved for many years, and we are very pleased to see it extended further," said Maitha Juma , Chairperson of Space Imaging Middle East and European Space Imaging.

"Accessing the highest quality satellite data at unapparelled efficiency in the collection and delivery process will provide new business opportunities that will benefit both our team and the European Earth Observation community as a whole," said Adrian Zevenbergen , Managing Director of European Space Imaging.

