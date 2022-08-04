Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, announced it received a Phase A study contract from NASA for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Extended Observations (GeoXO) Spacecraft mission. During the ten-month contract, Maxar will develop the spacecraft concept, mature necessary technologies, conduct analysis on robotic servicing and payload accommodations, help define the potential performance, risks, costs and development schedule for a three-satellite, next-generation constellation of weather monitoring satellites.

"Maxar is excited to work on designing NOAA's next-generation weather monitoring spacecraft," said Chris Johnson, Maxar Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. "This contract builds on our legacy of manufacturing the first- and second-generation GOES satellites, which operated beyond their expected lifetimes. Maxar is committed to helping customers use spacecraft and space-based data to study weather patterns and mitigate climate change, and this GeoXO study contract is the next evolution of that work."

Maxar's flight-proven 1300-class platform serves as the basis for the company's Phase A Study contract. Today, there are 90 Maxar-built spacecraft operating on orbit that use the 1300-class platform. This platform provides the precision, stability, reliability and assured operations that NOAA requires for the GeoXO mission.

The GeoXO program will continue Earth observations from geostationary orbit, providing vital information to address major environmental challenges in the United States. GeoXO will also leverage new capabilities to address emerging climate issues that threaten the security and well-being of every American.

Maxar previously built the first-generation and second-generation Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES), which were known for their high performance, longevity and reliability. Contracted to build a constellation of three satellites in the 1970s, Maxar (then Ford Aerospace) built GOES-A, -B and -C for NASA's Office of Space Science Applications. They were later renamed GOES 1, 2 and 3. Maxar also manufactured five more weather monitoring satellites for NOAA: GOES 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, which were launched in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jonny Bell
Maxar Investor Relations
1-303-684-5543
jonny.bell@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Kristin Carringer
Maxar Media Relations
1-303-684-4352
kristin.carringer@maxar.com

Maxar Technologies Second Quarter 2022 Investor Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the second quarter results, followed by a question and answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

Maxar's High-Resolution Vivid Basemaps Enhances Esri ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Esri, the global leader in geographic systems (GIS) and location intelligence, will enhance the World Imagery layer with higher resolution Maxar Vivid basemaps in the Living Atlas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005266/en/

Maxar Issues First ESG Report Detailing Progress Toward Building a More Sustainable Future

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the company published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report . The report documents the programs, practices and processes underway at Maxar that support the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and ethical governance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005977/en/

Maxar Technologies Closes Sale of Senior Secured Notes; Completes Amendment and Extension of its Credit Facilities; and Settles Redemption of Existing 2023 Notes

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the closing of its sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% senior secured notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). The Notes were offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

"I am pleased with the closing of these financing transactions," stated Biggs Porter, Chief Financial Officer. "One of our key priorities this year has been to address our upcoming debt maturities to provide the financial flexibility needed to execute on our long-term strategy. When combined with the recent award of the EOCL program by the NRO, we have significantly improved the visibility of the business for all Maxar's stakeholders."

Maxar Technologies Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering; Expects to Complete Amendment and Extension of its Credit Facilities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering of its $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior secured notes due 2027 (the "notes"). The notes were offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes will have an interest rate of 7.75% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value.

