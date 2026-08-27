Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

On Thursday, September 10, Ling Hai, chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 7:25 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the discussion and replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com .

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.Mastercard.com

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Investor Relations: Devin Corr, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Raul Lopez, raul.lopez@mastercard.com , 914-841-7049

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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