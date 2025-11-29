Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Black Friday Retail Sales Up +4.1% YOY as Holiday Momentum Builds

Consumers scour for big deals and promotions, especially online as e-commerce sales grew +10.4% compared to 2024
According to preliminary insights from Mastercard SpendingPulse™, U.S. retail sales excluding autos were up +4.1% on Black Friday, November 28 compared to Black Friday 2024. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales, representing all payment types, and is not adjusted for inflation.
This year's Black Friday tells a story of comfort, connection, and savvy shopping as consumers prepare for meaningful moments with family and friends. Spending growth on apparel was particularly strong both online and in-store, suggesting shoppers refreshed wardrobes while leaning into value-driven choices and convenience.
"Consumers are showing incredible savviness this season. They're navigating an uncertain environment by shopping early, leveraging promotions, and investing in wish-list items," said Michelle Meyer, chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute.
Compared to Black Friday last year, spending growth trends by category include:
- Bundled-up style and sparkle: Apparel climbed +5.7% (online +6.1%, in-store +5.4%), as chilly temperatures and seasonal deals encouraged spending on new fashions. Jewelry also rose +2.75% (online +4.2%), as consumers opted for gifts that shine.
- Sleighing online shopping: E-commerce retail sales ex-autos jumped +10.4%, as shoppers increasingly value speed and convenience. In-store sales grew more modestly (+1.7%) but remain essential to consumers for tactile experiences.
- Festive feasts: Restaurants grew +4.5%, as dining out has become part of the holiday ritual to celebrate the season and underscores consumers' continued desire for experiences.
- Across the map: Spending outperformed in pockets of the country including New England, the Midwest and Southeast. Overall sales in New England and the Midwest were boosted by Apparel, as spending on cold-weather gear was likely supported by the drop in temperatures. The Southeast has shown persistent strength this year.
As part of Mastercard's 2030 commitment to advancing inclusive, secure, and frictionless commerce , this year's surge in online shopping showcases how technology is transforming the way consumers pay. Shoppers are enjoying seamless checkout experiences across devices, from smartphones to connected home assistants, making holiday shopping faster, safer, and more intuitive than ever before.
As online sales soar, so do opportunities for fraud. Mastercard research shows that 72% of consumers shop on unfamiliar websites, even though one in four claim to avoid them. The biggest red flags? Prices that seem too good to be true (52%), poor spelling or grammar (48%), and requests for unnecessary personal information (49%). Unfortunately, nearly 1 in 5 shoppers have had items that never arrived, and 16% have received counterfeit goods in past seasons.
Mastercard encourages consumers to shop smart by sticking to trusted retailers and using secure payment methods. If you suspect suspicious activity or encounter a scam, report it immediately to your bank or card provider. These steps, combined with Mastercard's advanced fraud prevention tools, help ensure holiday shopping remains joyful and safe.
About Mastercard SpendingPulse
Mastercard SpendingPulse measures national retail sales based on aggregated and anonymized Mastercard insights, representing all payment types in select markets around the world.
Mastercard SpendingPulse defines "U.S. retail sales" as sales at retailers and food services merchants of all sizes. Sales activity within most of the services sector (for example, travel services such as airlines and lodging) are not included in the total retail sales figure. SpendingPulse insights are not indicative of Mastercard company performance; insights and forecast are subject to change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251129379791/en/
Laura Nizlek | laura.nizlek@mastercard.com