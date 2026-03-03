Mastercard reinforces commitment to Canadian small business owners as the Mastercard Small Business Fund opens for 2026 applicants

Mastercard invites women small business owners in Canada to apply for one of ten grants of $10,000 CAD each, access to mentorship, and resources to support their business growth.

Today, Mastercard opens applications for the Mastercard Small Business Fund, giving women small business owners in Canada the opportunity to receive a $10,000 CAD grant and resources to equip their business for future growth. Along with funding, grant recipients will receive tailored mentorship, support for growing their business digitally, and a Priceless Experience in Toronto.

According to Statistics Canada, women-owned businesses represent almost one-fifth of private sector businesses in Canada. However, they continue to face heightened challenges in securing financing and scaling their companies. At the same time, women are a critical driver of Canada's innovation engine; 30.5% of women-majority-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are classified as innovative enterprises, outpacing the innovation rate among male-majority-owned SMEs.

Funding plus future-focused mentorship and community

For Canadian women entrepreneurs navigating economic and market uncertainty, the Mastercard Small Business Fund offers a platform that provides resources for innovation including access to funding, community and networks.

"Small businesses fuel our economy and inspire innovation across the country, and we're dedicated to providing them the tangible support they need to help them grow to their fullest potential," said Nishant Raina, Vice President, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mastercard, Canada. "Through the Mastercard Small Business Fund, we're empowering entrepreneurs with community, mentorship and skills so they can transform obstacles into opportunities and build the future they've imagined."

Empowering growth through connection and resources

The Fund's impact can be seen through the success stories of past recipients who have overcome challenges, expanded their operations, and achieved milestones that were once beyond reach.

"Receiving funding from Mastercard was a game-changer for us--it gave us the momentum we needed to scale our operations and reach new audiences," said Sheba Zaidi, Co-Founder of Mahara Mindfulness and a previous fund recipient. "As a small business owner, every day can feel like a new journey, but having access to new resources and networks has allowed us to uncover opportunities and feel more prepared for what's ahead."

In 2025, Mastercard further expanded its support for business owners by launching the Small Business Navigator, a suite of resources designed to address key areas of need for entrepreneurs. It offers access to free economic trend reports, educational cybersecurity resources and exclusive offers from Mastercard partners to help drive cost savings.

In addition, the Mastercard Small Business Community continues to empower small business owners by fostering connections within the sector and offering resources to drive  business growth and digital enablement. To join the Mastercard Small Business Community, click here.

Apply now for the Mastercard Small Business Fund 

Beginning today until March 24, 2026, Canadian women small business owners can apply for the Mastercard Small Business Fund here. For the terms and conditions, see here

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)  

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.  

www.mastercard.com  

SOURCE Mastercard Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/03/c0900.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

