Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company's website at investor.mastercard.com . The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:
Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-330-2508
Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735
Conference ID: 6451878

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:
Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-770-2030
Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199
Conference ID: 6451878

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com .

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.Mastercard.com
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Investor Relations: Devin Corr, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com , 914-249-3153

