Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend and $14 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 87 cents per share, a 14 percent increase over the previous dividend of 76 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 9, 2026 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 9, 2026.
The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $14 billion of its Class A common stock.
The new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of the company's previously announced $12 billion program (December 2024). As of December 5, 2025, the company had approximately $4.2 billion remaining under the current approved share repurchase program.
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "expect", "could", "may", "would", "will", "trend" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the manner and amount of purchases by Mastercard pursuant to its share repurchase program dependent upon price and market conditions, as well as Mastercard's future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.
