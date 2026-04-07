Mastercard: A Billion Connected: How We're Empowering Even More People on the Road to Financial Health

A billion connected: How we're empowering even more people on the road to financial health We're expanding access, strengthening security and building the confidence that 500 million more people and small businesses need to thrive.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Originally published by Mastercard

By: Jon Huntsman, Vice Chair and President, Strategic Growth, Mastercard

Jorn Lambert, Chief Product Officer, Mastercard

Over the past decade, nothing has reshaped the global economy more than digitalization. Nearly 80% of adults worldwide now have a bank or mobile money account, and 84% of adults in low‑ and middle‑income countries have a mobile phone, according to the 2025 World Bank Global Findex. Millions of people and small businesses are part of the digital economy today who weren't a generation ago - with new ways to earn, pay, save and grow.

These gains matter. But they also contain a lesson: Access alone doesn't create stability.

Even as connectivity has expanded, more than two billion people remain underbanked or unbanked. And for many who have entered the formal financial system, financial resilience is still fragile. In emerging economies, only slightly more than half of adults could reliably come up with extra money within 30 days to handle an emergency like a job loss, illness or natural disaster, the Findex found. At the same time, cyber threats, scams and fraud are rising, undermining confidence and potentially limiting participation, especially for the small businesses that are the beating heart of their communities.

The digital economy only works when people and businesses feel safe participating - and confident it works for them every day.

Where we've been

More than ten years ago, Mastercard set an ambitious goal to bring 500 million people previously excluded from the financial system into the digital economy. In 2020, amid a rapidly shifting global landscape, we doubled that commitment.

Today, we're proud to share that Mastercard has helped connect one billion people and more than 65 million small businesses to the digital economy. That reflects a decade of innovation - in how we drive access to financial products, such as debit and prepaid cards and expand our acceptance network, in the way we design digital products and programs for maximum impact, and in the creative partnerships we forged with governments, NGOs, fintechs, telcos and community organizations to bring these innovations to market.

Those efforts brought people into the system, but they also showed us something important: While access remains critical, lasting impact requires helping people move beyond access toward consistent, confident use of digital tools that can create greater financial health.

Our next commitment

That's why Mastercard is now committing to connect and protect 500 million more people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.

Financial health doesn't happen all at once. It's a journey, from obtaining a payment credential and building transaction history to accessing more advanced services like credit, loans or insurance that help people absorb shocks and manage risks. Paths may differ, but secure infrastructure, confident digital engagement, and an expanding credit profile are what make financial resilience possible.

This shift reflects what is continuing to unfold in the world today: more digital participation alongside rising cyber risks. It also reflects what we've learned: consumers who actively use digital financial tools are more likely to adopt additional products, build resilience and engage more deeply in the formal economy.

Small businesses are central to this commitment. They are engines of growth and inclusion yet are increasingly targeted by cybercrime. When they can participate safely and confidently, they strengthen the communities they serve.

Expanding access with purpose

For many people, the first step into the digital economy isn't a full‑service bank account. It's a simple, secure way to receive money and pay for everyday needs. That's why we designed Essential Debit and Essential Prepaid programs for underbanked and unbanked consumers, with the flexibility to handle everything from wages and government disbursements to daily purchases securely backed by the trust and reach of Mastercard's global acceptance network. These programs are already live in Nigeria and Colombia, with more countries coming online in the months ahead, to help move people from occasional participation to confident, consistent use.

Supporting confident, everyday usage

Access delivers its greatest impact when digital tools are practical and trusted in daily life. People who move from basic access to consistent use generate significantly more economic activity - 342% more, according to one Mastercard study in the Philippines - and are far more likely to adopt multiple products over time. And by enabling acceptance and expanding issuance for small businesses and supporting a growing network of digital wallets and partners, we are building ecosystems where digital participation feels intuitive, not intimidating.

Strengthening security, vital to resilience

For small business owners, a cyber incident is more than a technical dilemma - it can mean lost revenue, broken trust or even the end of their entrepreneurial dream, which can be fatal to their financial health. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, Mastercard is scaling partnerships, capabilities and tools that help small businesses better understand and manage cyber risk, build awareness and foster a culture of cyber readiness.

Advancing financial health through collaboration

Moving beyond access requires shared insight and collaboration. That's why Mastercard recently launched the Global Financial Health Coalition, bringing together financial institutions, NGOs, telecommunications companies, wallet providers and other industry leaders to turn knowledge into action. Guided by principles of connection, protection and empowerment, the coalition focuses on advancing healthy financial behaviors, improving how financial health is measured, and supporting long‑term resilience for consumers and small businesses across regions.

Why this work matters more than ever

Make no mistake: The digital economy is the global economy, and opportunity depends on secure, trusted participation. Without trust, people and businesses slow down. With it, innovation compounds and opportunity travels farther.

The goal isn't simply a larger digital economy. It's one people can rely on - where participation is safe and progress is possible, even probable, because trust is built into every step. Our role is to build the road that makes the digital economy work for everyone by leveraging our innovation, network, partnerships and convening power.

Reaching one billion people showed what collaboration and purpose could achieve. The work ahead is about going further - helping the next 500 million people and small businesses build confidence, stability and opportunity.

Continue reading here.

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Find more stories and multimedia from Mastercard at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

MastercardMAnyse:mafintech investing
MA
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
T2 Metals (TSXV:TWO)

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

Past Drilling Results Include 3.4m @ 24.45 g/t Au at AJ Prospect

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce signing of an Option Agreement (the "Option") with renowned explorer Shawn Ryan ("Ryan") and Wildwood Exploration Inc. (together with Ryan, the "Optionor") to earn a 100% interest in... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will participate at the upcoming TD Cowen... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the results from its regional prospecting soil and rock sampling program and the remaining drill results from its 2025 field season at the wholly owned Thorn Project, located in northwest... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Q1 2026 Rwanda Trading Update

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Lexaria Applauds Eli Lilly's Foundayo Drug Approval

Related News

copper investing

Q1 2026 Rwanda Trading Update

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

copper investing

Middle East Conflict Forces Barrick to Halt Reko Diq Mine Development

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discovers High-Grade Silver Below Historical Workings at Its 100% Wholly Owned Silverton Silver Mine Property, Nevada

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discovers High-Grade Silver Below Historical Workings at Its 100% Wholly Owned Silverton Silver Mine Property, Nevada

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia