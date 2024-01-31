Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MASON RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE LAC GUÉRET PROPERTY TO NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it closed today the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project pursuant to the previously announced asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024 (the " APA ") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" NMG ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU).

Mason Graphite Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mason Resources Inc.)

In consideration for the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, Mason received 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing approximately 9.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NMG.

A copy of the APA is available under Mason's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-announces-closing-of-the-sale-of-the-lac-gueret-property-to-nouveau-monde-graphite-302049793.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/31/c7084.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of International Graphite Limited (‘IG6’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IG6, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Acquires Mason Resources' Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development

+ NMG has agreed to acquire 100% of Mason Resources' Lac Guéret graphite deposit to secure a world-class asset which will underpin NMG's planned Phase-3 expansion.

+ Preliminary economic assessment of the Uatnan Mining Project has demonstrated attractive economics for a targeted production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per annum over a 24-year life of mine, making it one of the World's largest graphite projects in development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×