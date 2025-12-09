Marvell Announces Adoption of Its PCIe Retimers by Leading AI and Data Center Infrastructure Providers

Industry Leaders Deploy Marvell Alaska P PCIe 6 Retimers to Scale Next-generation Accelerated AI Infrastructure
Marvell Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced industry adoption of the Marvell ® Alaska ® P PCIe retimer product line, which scales connections between AI accelerators, GPUs, XPUs, CPUs, SSDs, CXL devices and other components inside advanced data center systems. Marvell PCIe retimers enable low-power, high-speed and low-latency connectivity that scales within servers and clusters to power accelerated AI data center infrastructure.
Server vendors have adopted Marvell Alaska P PCIe 6 retimers for their GPU and XPU platforms and have also deployed retimer cards in their general-purpose servers. In addition, PCIe active electrical cable (AEC) and active optical cable (AOC) offerings with Marvell Alaska P retimers are available from multiple cable and optical module partners, and the technology has also been evaluated for integration into several storage systems to improve the signal quality between the CPU and SSDs.
"The adoption of the Alaska P PCIe retimers underscores our leadership in enabling the AI infrastructure transition from traditional server architectures to disaggregated, accelerator-centric compute fabrics," said Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager of the Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell. "Our SerDes innovation and deep ecosystem collaboration are helping the world's top OEMs and interconnect partners scale performance for demanding AI workloads."
"Supermicro is a leading provider of complete AI server solutions and has a history of being first-to-market with the most advanced technologies," said Vik Malyala, president and managing director EMEA, SVP, Technology & AI at Supermicro. "Our industry-proven systems will support the Marvell Alaska P PCIe 6 retimer offerings, delivering to our customers the latest compute fabric capabilities supporting the next wave of AI innovation."
"The explosive growth of AI workloads is driving unprecedented demands on data throughput and latency, making next-generation PCIe interconnect solutions essential," said Vishwas Rao senior vice president and general manager of the Digital Data Networks Business Unit at TE Connectivity. "Marvell Alaska P PCIe retimers help provide the performance needed for PCIe AEC, while observing the scalability and power efficiency required for today's and tomorrow's accelerated infrastructure."
"With the rapid evolution of new and more demanding AI workloads, there is an urgent need for scalable connectivity solutions that will enable data centers to quickly and easily build out their infrastructure," said Rang-Chen Yu, vice president of Marketing at TeraHop. "Integrating Marvell retimers into our PCIe AEC and optical PCIe solutions will help customers advance further toward optical PCIe connectivity for AI and CXL infrastructure."
Scaling Compute Fabrics for the AI Era
AI and machine learning workloads continue to drive dramatic increases in data flows beyond servers to across racks, requiring XPU peripherals and scale-up fabrics built on PCIe 6 connectivity. Operating at 64 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) using PAM4 signaling, PCIe 6 links require retimers to maintain signal integrity over the increasing distances between components in large-scale, accelerator-rich systems.
Built on industry-leading Marvell 5nm PAM4 SerDes technology, the Marvell Alaska P PCIe retimer family delivers low power and high performance, which compensates for the 40 dB of channel loss that occurs while providing advanced telemetry, diagnostics and fleet-management capabilities. These features allow cloud operators to design efficient, reliable compute fabrics for accelerated infrastructure in the AI era. Developed to support a wide range of different cloud customer data center architectures, Marvell Alaska P PCIe retimers are purposely built to be used on-board, integrated into copper cable connections or combined with electrical-to-optical components to produce optical PCIe cables.
By connecting both XPU peripherals and scale-up fabrics across AI clusters, Marvell Alaska P PCIe retimers are at the forefront of accelerated infrastructure, delivering the efficiency, scalability and signal integrity required for AI and cloud compute fabrics.
Availability
Marvell Alaska P PCIe retimers are now available through system vendors and cable partners. Contact Marvell partners for information about their individual product availability.
