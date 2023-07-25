Successful Delivery of a Premium Quality, (6% Li) Lithium Chloride Concentrate Product from HMW Pilot Plant

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that Falcon Gold has applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted by Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023

The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Marvel JV Partner, Falcon Gold, has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign."

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Location of Marvel's and Falcon's Hope Brook gold joint venture property contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's joint venture.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 2. Location of Marvel's and Falcon's claims showing highly prospective structural corridor and magnetic features similar to the Kraken Pegmatite Swarm.

About the Alliance

Marvel and Falcon formed a strategic alliance on (November 17, 2021) that combines both companies' Hope Brook District properties covering a combined 63,450 hectares to be explored on a 50-50 Joint Venture basis. The Hope Brook Property is hosted within the Exploits subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions of, or are proximal to, two major structures linked to several significant gold prospects (Cape Ray; Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook; First Mining) in southern Newfoundland. Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Gold's Valentine gold deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project. The combined land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership, with the JV now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large-scale fold and fault structures, which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area. The Falcon-Marvel strategic partnership originally included the Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL) Properties, and both companies announced the option of the BVBL property to Carmanah Minerals Corporation on June 8, 2023.

Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770027/Marvel-JV-Partner-Files-Drill-Permits-at-Hope-Brook-Near-Kraken-Pegmatite-Field

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon GoldFG:CCTSXV:FGBase Metals Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that they have applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023). The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors, Aaron holds a Civil Mining Engineering degree with diplomas in Mine Ventilation and Geomechanics from the University of Chile

Mr. Kemp holds an impressive track record in the mining sector, particularly in Latin American jurisdictions. His expertise spans various aspects of mine engineering roles, including project management, resource estimation, environmental sustainability, operational optimization, and mine development. Mr. Kemp has earned recognition for his contributions and achievements. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and is a member of several industry associations dedicated to promoting best practices and sustainable mining.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on October 28th, 2022., by issuing a total of 9,246,154 flow-through units and 1,734,090 non flow-through units for total proceeds of $ 1,392,749.92

Each flow-through unit priced at 13 cents consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of 25 cents for a period of 24 month following the closing date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Increases Private Placement Offering to $ 1.2 Million

Falcon Increases Private Placement Offering to $ 1.2 Million

Falcon Gold Corp.(TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $1,200,000 by issuing up to 7,692,307 flow-through units and issuing 1,818,182 non-flow-through units

Each flow through unit priced at $0.13 cents will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Increases Land Position by 70% at HSP South, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Project Next to Go Metals, Quebec

Falcon Increases Land Position by 70% at HSP South, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Project Next to Go Metals, Quebec

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report on the expansion of our HSP south project by staking an additional 290 claims. This has increased our total claims to 703, covering 37,962 hectares in the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex (HSP Property Area) by 70

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Signing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC for US$20,000,000

Los Andes Copper Announces Signing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC for US$20,000,000

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty agreement (the "Royalty") with Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora") for a total cash consideration of US$20,000,000. The Royalty is calculated over the sale of all minerals produced from the Company's Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the "Vizcachitas Project"). Ecora will receive royalty payments calculated as 0.25% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on minerals sold on open pit operations and 0.125% NSR on underground operations.

The Royalty agreement announced today is in addition to the existing NSRs in place on the Project, consisting of a 2% NSR for open pit operations and a 1% NSR on underground operations. The transaction is expected to close in the next two weeks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") priced at $0.05 per FT Share, for up to $375,000 and up to 9,375,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.04 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's Newmont Lake Project within its large (72,368 hectares/178,825 acres) Golden Triangle Property in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 53,782,668 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,075,653 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.10 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a transition and succession plan for the role of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. FPX's current and long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Mitchell has informed the Company of his intention to retire on a flexible timeline in the second half of 2023 or early 2024. As part of a planned transition process, the Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Mitchell will remain available to the Company on an as-needed basis to support an orderly changeover of duties to his successor.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Osteopore Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet With CellHeal Which Will Commit AUD 10M To Accelerate Commercialisation In China

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

rare earth investing

Trenching Results Confirm Neodymium-Rich Ree Mineralisation At Grønnedal, Greenland

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – June 2023

Resource Investing

Farm-In Joint Venture With Devex Resources For Non-Gold Rights At Goongarrie

Lithium Investing

Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed $508,000 Financing

×