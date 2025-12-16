Marksmen Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH,OTC:MKSEF) (" Marksmen " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg T. Busby to the Board of Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Busby is an accomplished independent businessman with over 34 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. A professional Landman, he brings extensive expertise in structuring and negotiating corporate transactions for both public and private energy companies. His career includes a solid track record in executive leadership, raising capital and the execution of successful mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures with industry partners.

Prior to joining Marksmen, Mr. Busby served as President, CEO, and Director of WesCan Energy Corp. for over 12 years, leading the company's sustainability, growth, and operations until October 2023. Previously, he was the President & CEO of CanRock Energy Corp., a junior oil and gas company he co-founded and successfully positioned for a profitable exit within three years. His career also includes serving as President & CEO and Director of Sable Energy Ltd. and Sable Energy (UK) Ltd., where he spearheaded international North Sea exploration and production initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Busby to the Marksmen team," said Archie Nesbitt. "His deep industry knowledge, leadership experience, and ability to execute on strategic growth initiatives will be invaluable as we advance our mission to unlock the potential opportunities and future success of the Company."

Beyond his executive leadership, Mr. Busby has played a pivotal role in restructuring and refinancing distressed energy companies, driving significant improvements in production, reserves, and financial performance. Mr. Busby's leadership is expected to play a critical role in advancing corporate initiatives and accelerating growth within the energy sector in Canada and the United States.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Marksmen Energy Inc.

"Archie Nesbitt"

Archie Nesbitt, Chairman of the Board

TSX Venture: MAH w ww.marksmenenergy.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, may, should, will and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's discovery and development of white (natural) hydrogen resources across North America, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MAH:CC
