Marksmen Energy Inc. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Marksmen Energy Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Marksmen") (TSXV: MAH,OTC:MKSED) announces that it has elected to rely upon Coordinated Blanket Order 51 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933") and to move to semi-annual reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933 allowing eligible venture issuers to voluntarily amend their disclosure from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework.The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company will be exempted from the requirements to file quarterly financial statements for each of its first and third fiscal quarters, together with associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), for so long as it continues to meet all eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. Accordingly, Marksmen does not intend to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30.The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). The Corporation remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.The Corporation confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. The Corporation has determined that participation in the SAR program will ease the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objectives of CBO 51-933. For further information, please contact:Marksmen Energy Inc.Archie Nesbitt CEO and DirectorPhone: (403) 265-7270NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.Forward-Looking Information Cautionary StatementCertain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements include the Corporation's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its continued eligibility under CBO 51-933, and the anticipated timings and nature of its future financial reporting obligations. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
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