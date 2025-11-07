Maritime Resources Corp. Discloses Disposition of Common Shares of Emperor Metals Inc.

This press release is being disseminated pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime") disposed of common shares in the capital ("Common Shares") of Emperor Metals Inc. (the "Emperor"). As at the date of the filing of Maritime's Form 62-103F1 relating to its securityholdings of Emperor, being March 12, 2025 (the "Prior Report"), Maritime owned 12,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the date of the filing of the Prior Report. As a result of Emperor completing multiple issuances of securities, including additional Common Shares, subsequent to the Prior Report and prior to the disposition of Common Shares announced in this press release, Maritime held less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities referred to above were held for investment purposes. Maritime and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of Emperor whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Maritime's head office is located at 3200 - 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4P7, Canada. Emperor's head office is located at 10545-45 Avenue Northwest, 250 South Ridge, Suite 300, Edmonton, AB T6H 4M9, Canada. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Germaine Coombs (germaine@maritimegold.com) or on the SEDAR+ profile of Emperor at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Maritime Resources Corp.
Maritime is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, a Tier 1 jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property, which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond Hydrometallurgical Gold Plant gold circuit.

On Behalf of the Board:

Maritime Resources Corp.

Garett Macdonald, MBA, P.Eng.
President and CEO
Phone: +1 (416) 365-5321
Email: info@maritimegold.com
www.maritimeresourcescorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to timing, receipt of all necessary court and regulatory approvals and timing thereof, and the plans, operations and prospects of Maritime and its properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether Maritime or any of its affiliates may further increase or decrease their beneficial ownership of securities of Emperor, as well as other customary risks associated with transactions of this nature and assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is made publicly available through the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. Although Maritime has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Maritime disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Maritime Resources Corp.

