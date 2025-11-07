Marimaca Regretfully Announces the Passing of Colin Kinley

It is with great sadness that Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI,OTC:MARIF, ASX:MC2) announces the sudden passing of Mr. Colin Kinley, Director of the Company. The Board and Company express their sincere condolences to Karen, Cooper, and Claire, their extended family and friends.

Colin joined Marimaca (formerly Coro Mining) as a Director in 2016, became Chairman from 2017-2018, and was most recently Chair of the Audit Committee. He was a well-respected member of the Board, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to Marimaca from his distinguished career that extended far beyond his technical expertise. He was an internationally respected explorationist within the natural resources sector, whose contributions to the Company, and industry, will be greatly missed.

"We are all shocked at this news. Colin has been a steadfast member of the Marimaca team since well before my involvement. He was a steadying hand through the difficult times as a Company, which has built the foundation for our current success. My connection with Colin precedes my involvement with Marimaca, having had the pleasure of working separately, albeit briefly, with his son, Cooper. It was this connection that formed many of our interactions as he updated me, with great pride, on his beloved family. Our thoughts and condolences are with them at this incredibly difficult time."

Said Mr. Hayden Locke, President & CEO of Marimaca Copper

Colin's seat on the Board will remain vacant until a new Director is proposed and confirmed at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

This news release is authorized for release by the Board of Directors of Marimaca.

Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss / Ruairi Millar
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk


