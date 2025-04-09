Canadian Gold (TSXV: CGC)

Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) Approves New $300,000 Grant Targeted for Updated NI 43-101 Resource Est. & Prelim Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Tartan Mine

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for an additional $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The proceeds from the grant will be used to update the Tartan Mine's NI 43-101 resource estimate, and to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the possible restart of the mine. Both are expected to commence at the conclusion of the current Phase 4 exploration program, which is estimated to be completed by early summer. This grant, when combined with the Company's treasury and pending financing, will increase Canadian Gold's total capital to approximately $3.5 million.

"We want to express our gratitude to the Province of Manitoba and the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund for targeting these funds to further our efforts in advancing the potential restart of the Tartan Mine. An updated NI 43-101 and PEA are critical to quantifying and validating the economic potential of Tartan.

"I also want to thank the MMDF Board and the Government of Manitoba for the continued support and funding of the MMDF program. The MMDF program provides critical funding to many junior resource companies that often struggle to access the capital that is vital to the growth of the mining sector in Manitoba." - Michael Swistun, CFA, President & CEO.

Canadian Gold wishes to acknowledge the significant impact that the MMDF continues to have on mineral exploration and development in Manitoba. The continued support of MMDF and the Manitoba Mineral Exploration Tax Credit ("MMETC") make Manitoba a strong destination for mineral exploration. Manitobans may also avail themselves of the unique tax incentives when investing in eligible Manitoba mineral exploration projects, such as the Tartan Mine.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Michael Swistun, CFA
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
info@canadiangoldcorp.com

About Canadian Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec, adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). McEwen Mining Inc. holds a 5.9% interest in Canadian Gold, and Robert McEwen, the founder and former CEO of Goldcorp, and Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining, holds a 32% interest in Canadian Gold.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Source

tsxv:cgctsxv stocksGold Investing
CGC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Renforth Resources Delivers a 29% Increase to the Parbec Gold Deposit Resource Estimate, 12% of the 2025 MRE ounces are Measured within a Whittle Pit

Renforth Resources Delivers a 29% Increase to the Parbec Gold Deposit Resource Estimate, 12% of the 2025 MRE ounces are Measured within a Whittle Pit

Keep reading...Show less

Yukon Metals Closes C$10 Million Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES/

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" agency based private placement of C$10.0 million, plus a C$1.2 million Agents' option, for a total of 20,409,090 units of the Company (the "Units ") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.2 million, including the exercise of the Agents' option (the " Offering "). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.80 until April 9, 2028.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Approves New $300,000 Grant Targeted for Updated NI 43-101 Resource Est. & Prelim Economic Assessment for the Tartan Mine

Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Approves New $300,000 Grant Targeted for Updated NI 43-101 Resource Est. & Prelim Economic Assessment for the Tartan Mine

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for an additional $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The proceeds from the grant will be used to update the Tartan Mine's NI 43-101 resource estimate, and to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the possible restart of the mine. Both are expected to commence at the conclusion of the current Phase 4 exploration program, which is estimated to be completed by early summer. This grant, when combined with the Company's treasury and pending financing, will increase Canadian Gold's total capital to approximately $3.5 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Highlights

  • Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at Challenger Gold's Ecuador projects increased from 4.5 to 9.1 Moz1 AuEq2 - a 100% growth milestone (Refer Table 1).
  • Attributable resource to CEL 6.9 Moz AuEq2 across El Guayabo (100%) and Colorado V (50%).
  • Significant upside remains: The resource is based on drilling 5 of the 15 major anomalies, with all 13 anomalies drilled returning mineralisation.
  • Completion of exploration in Ecuador enables the Company to commence the value realisation process, including strategic divestment options.
Commercial Advantages of the Project
  • Large-Scale Opportunity: The updated MRE positions Challenger Gold’s Ecuador assets among the largest undeveloped gold resources in South America, with 567Mt @ 0.50g/t AuEq for 9.1Moz AuEq on a total project basis.
  • Premium High-Grade Core Enhances Economics: The resource includes a higher-grade core of 2.1 Moz @ 1.0g/t AuEq, including 1.2 Moz @ 1.2g/t AuEq, offering potential for early-stage production and strong cash flow generation.
  • Strategic Location Validates District Potential: The projects are adjacent to Lumina Gold’s 20.5Moz Cangrejos project4 , which recently secured a $300M financing deal with Wheaton Precious Metals, confirming the district’s world-class potential as a globally significant gold-copper region.
  • Development-Ready Infrastructure: Located just 35km from a deepwater port with existing power, water, and road access on granted Mining Leases, the project benefits from reduced development costs and logistical efficiencies.

Value Realisation Strategy for Ecuador

Keep reading...Show less
Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Renforth Resources Delivers a 29% Increase to the Parbec Gold Deposit Resource Estimate, 12% of the 2025 MRE ounces are Measured within a Whittle Pit

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Related News

Copper Investing

Celsius Hits Regulatory Milestone at Philippine Copper-Gold Project, Plans Next Steps

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Resource Investing

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Copper Investing

Strategic Partnership secures long-term future for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Resource Investing

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

×