GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today announced that Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has selected GEnx-1B engines to power up to 16 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, marking the first time MAG has chosen GEnx engines for its fleet.
The milestone was celebrated at a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur earlier today, attended by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
"We are honored to begin this new chapter in our nearly three-decade relationship with MAG," said Jason Tonich, Chief Commercial Sales & Customer Officer at GE Aerospace. "The GEnx has established itself as one of the most proven and successful widebody engines of its generation, delivering the reliability, durability, and fuel efficiency our customers need to operate across some of the world's most demanding routes."
"GE Aerospace has been a longstanding and valued partner to MAG, and we are pleased to extend that relationship to our future widebody fleet development," said Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of MAG. "The GEnx engines, supported by GE Aerospace's proven technical expertise and comprehensive service capabilities, will strengthen our operational capabilities and support the continued development of our long-haul network across Europe and Asia Pacific."
The GEnx engine powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft currently in operation and exclusively powers the 747-8 aircraft. Engineered with advanced materials and cutting-edge technologies, the GEnx engine family delivers greater durability and time on wing for our customers, demonstrating more than 4,000 cycles in severe operating conditions.
MAG and GE Aerospace Extend Digital Partnership
MAG has also renewed its use of GE Aerospace's Fuel Insight and FlightPulse®, flight analytics software under a new agreement, extending a partnership that began more than five years ago. MAG will continue to use Fuel Insight to identify opportunities to optimize fuel use, reduce carbon emissions and lower operating costs, while FlightPulse gives pilots data-driven insights to support safer, more efficient flight operations.
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About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.
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Lan Trinh GE Aerospace +84 969 080183 trinh.lan@geaerospace.com Paul Bergman GE Aerospace +1 513 656 8280 paul.bergman@geaerospace.com