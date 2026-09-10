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September 10, 2026
Viking Mines Limited (ASX: VKA, OTCID: VKALF) (“Viking” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the first assay results from its maiden reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling programme at the Linka Tungsten Project in Nevada, USA. LKRC0002, the first hole drilled into the historic Linka Mine area, has returned 14m at 0.56% WO3 (Figure 1) from 40m downhole (estimated 9m true width), confirming tungsten mineralisation directly beneath the historic workings.
- LKRC0002, the first hole drilled into the historic Linka Mine area, intersected 14m at 0.56% WO3 from 40m downhole (estimated true width ~9m), including 5m at 0.81% WO3 from 47m.
- Individual 1m samples grade up to 1.18% WO3 and are hosted in tactite (skarn), consistent with the Company’s 3D geological model.
- The intercept is approximately 38m vertically below surface, directly down dip of the historic mined stope, confirming mineralisation extends below the mined workings.
- Assay results are consistent with recorded historic production at Linkai of ~0.49% WO3 and support validation of the historic mining records.
- Laboratory assays validate the Company’s visual scheelite logging, with the 14m assayed interval matching closely to the 12m visual estimateii .
- Assays for subsequent holes are pending, with next batch of results expected mid to late September.
- Encouraging first regional hole intersects 4.5m of limestone above the monzonite, providing potential host rock across the broader monzonite intrusion.
- To date Viking has completed 16 RC drillholes at Linka with drilling and geological logging ongoing
Figure 1; Chip tray from LKRC0002 showing 14m at 0.56% WO3 and individual 1m assay
Viking Mines Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock said:
“This is exactly the result we were targeting at Linka. Our first hole into the mine area has returned an excellent 14m at 0.56% WO3 from just 40m downhole, including 5m at 0.81% WO3, yielding grades and widths consistent with those produced by mining through the 1950’s.”
“Mineralisation continues below the workings, exactly where our 3D geological model predicted it. Just as importantly, the assays have landed within the range of our visual scheelite estimates, which gives us confidence in the shortwave UV logging calls being made at the rig as the programme advances.”
“Additional samples are in the laboratory queue and the rig continues to turn. Every metre of confirmed mineralisation continues to advance Linka on our pathway towards tungsten production in the USA.”
Shareholders are encouraged to view a short video interview (here), with Managing Director Julian Woodcock, in which he discusses the Linka drill results and what they mean for the next phase of work at Linka.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Viking Mines, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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