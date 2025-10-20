The Conversation (0)
October 20, 2025
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary
01 October
Mount Hope Mining
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales Keep Reading...
05 October
New Drill Targets defined at Mt Hope Project
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced New Drill Targets defined at Mt Hope ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 August
Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Positive Results Define Blue Heeler TargetDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 August
Maiden Drill Program Presentation
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Maiden Drill Program PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden Program
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 July
Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Silverco Mining Ltd.
Eric Sprott announces that, on October 17, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 4,637,960 common shares (Shares) of Silver Mining Ltd. (Silverco Mining) (being approximately 14.2% of the outstanding Shares) pursuant to the closing of the reverse takeover... Keep Reading...
12h
Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to highlight news from the area of its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("Burchell" or the "Property"), while anticipating channel sampling results from its recent mechanical stripping program at Burchell. Nearly 300... Keep Reading...
12h
Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results
(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 20th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private... Keep Reading...
14h
Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
17 October
Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units
/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced on... Keep Reading...
17 October
FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX.V - FPC Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC,OTC:FPRGF) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering")... Keep Reading...
