Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate on the Levack Mine Property in Sudbury 

Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate on the Levack Mine Property in Sudbury 

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU,OTC:MGMNF) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 18, 2025 titled "Magna Mining Reports Mineral Resource Estimate for the Levack Mine in Sudbury, Ontario" the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate For the Levack Mine Property".

The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The independent technical report is dated December 31, 2025, with an effective date of August 31, 2025, and was prepared by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including LevackCrean HillPodolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA
Executive Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: info@magnamining.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Magna MiningTSXV:NICUBase Metals Investing
NICU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") the Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for its 75% interest in the... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that on December 24, 2025, it received the arbitration determination for Lepidico's dispute with Jiangxi Jinhui Lithium Co., Ltd. ("Jinhui") in China. Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (Pty)... Keep Reading...
Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Managing Director Resignation and Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Grants Stock Options

Steadright Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire) December 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") Board of Directors has approved an additional 1,200,000 options at 0.28 cents according to the Rolling Stock Option Plan approved by... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2025, it has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine