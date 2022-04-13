GamingInvesting News

Game developer and publisher Bisonic Inc ., along with Austin and Los Angeles based Magic Machine have closed a funding round with strategic investors for Land Tokens that will exist in Bisonic's upcoming MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) Forgotten Runiverse based on Magic Machine's Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult a collection of ten thousand pixelated Wizards on the Ethereum blockchain. The web3 interactive fantasy game, which is in production, will be a hub for a variety of games and experiences including mining resources, crafting items, ownership of land, socializing, epic quests, battles, and more. In their "create-to-earn" economy, every item is an nft and every resource is a token. Bisonic Inc, a company backed by industry veterans is developing and publishing the game with Magic Machine.

Swiss capital enterprise Dialectic , founded and directed by Ryan Zurrer , the recent buyer of Beeple's Human One sculpture, is leading the  private land sale for FRWC's fantastical game. Seven Seven Six , founded by internet entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian , also joins the initial investment round. Additional investors in the round include Libertus Capital, Kenetic Capital, Placeholder, 1confirmation, WENEW Labs, No Goat Milk (Future Corp) and crypto twitter royalty Fiskantes, Deeze, and Soby.

"As our team at Dialectic spent more time in the Wizards community, we've been constantly impressed by the spirit of innovation around IP rights for Wizard holders and the level of commitment from such a highly engaged and diverse community aptly named a "cult." The remarkable execution led by Dotta, ElfJTrul, and Bearsnake, who have built at an amazing pace, is inspiring. We are committed to continuing to build infrastructure and support the deepening Lore of this special group. We are also grateful to have extraordinary co-investors such as Seven Seven Six and 1confirmation join this land sale. Alexis and Nick are some of the leading minds in the evolution of Web3 culture in the metaverse and I think this validates the quality of the Forgotten Runes Wizard Cult. The future looks bright on the horizon of Alessar's Keep." stated Ryan Zurrer .

"Like many, I discovered Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult when some of my favorite folks in the Web3 community started tweeting these charming, nostalgic JRPG-style avatars. We connected and were impressed by the vision from the teams at Bisonic and Magic Machine. One of my first experiences in leadership came from running a guild in Everquest back in highschool and the early energy that's gathered in the FRWC community feels special," said Alexis Ohanian , Founder, Seven Seven Six. "There's a lot of work to be done to deliver a great game, but projects like this are transforming and leading the development of Web3 and we're honored to join them on this journey."

"We're very excited to have the support of Ryan, Alexis, and the rest of our investors for this project. Their knowledge and excitement for the world of crypto, and their strategic vision will be instrumental in helping us deliver a truly innovative and sustainable new web3 game. We're grateful to have the trust of these visionary community leaders, and excited to continue building this experience, and to open up access to Land to the broader community in the near future," stated Bisonic's leadership team.

"Our Cult is growing everyday, and the impressive teams involved in this investment round are a testament to the viability of our Cult and the Runiverse. With our constant innovation in tokenomics and new modes of storytelling, we are primed for tremendous growth. Teams like Dialectic are as active as the rest of our community, and this range of investors will propel the project to unexplored territories of the fantasy genre." stated ElfJTrul of Magic Machine.

The game's development is well underway and will host a public land sale in the coming months. Tokenized land plots are available at various sizes upon which landowners can build an array of structures including customizable homes, guildhalls, mines, workshops, forges, galleries, battle arenas, and more. While non-property owners can enjoy a full game experience, ownership of land brings additional layers of utility, differentiating the Runiverse from other metaverse land tokens. Players can generate fees based off services provided on property, rent land to other users, harvest resources, and host events like skills competitions, mini game nights, poetry readings and concerts.

The unique blockchain based economy allows rich characters to be created in a democratized setting with diverse PvE and PvP game play. A beta version of the game will go live later this year prior to the game's official launch.

Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult is a decentralized world-building project built on blockchain technology. Token holders own their unique characters and bring fantasy role playing to a whole new level of authenticity. Through a brand new model of decentralized IP ownership, the project is being expressed in a vast array of media. Highlights over the past few months include the community owned "Book of Lore" (on-chain lore scribing), a TV development deal with Titmouse animation (Midnight Gospel), a metaverse video game, production of a 10 comic mini-series, a DAO, and a team-up with Coinbase NFT for exclusive drops.

For information about the land sale visit https://www.runiverse.world For news and updates, follow us on Twitter , join our Discord , or sign up for updates at https://www.runiverse.world .

About Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult

FRWC is a decentralized approach to a building a media franchise. The entire world and all the characters in it are community owned.  The first character collection was composed of 10,000 unique Wizard NFTs. The token holders  in the community not only own the Wizard's image, but also the rights to develop that characters lore and biography. This creative output from an ever growing community is then put into larger media expressions like TV, film, comics, and more.

About Bisonic

Bisonic is a metaverse video game developer and publisher consisting of AAA industry veterans. They produce high-quality metaverse games on the blockchain, where players can create value, engage, and compete with communities in fun and meaningful ways. Visit https://www.bisonic.io for more information.

About Magic Machine

Magic Machine is a next-generation studio combining the power of blockchain technologies with storytelling. They are disrupting traditional media structures by creating decentralized ownership of IP and characters. The team's expertise includes a rich understanding of blockchain technology, storytelling, IP expansion, media and entertainment, and online community building.

Learn more about The Cult here: https://www.forgottenrunes.com/wtf

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pixelworks Empowers iQOO Neo6 with Differentiated Visual Experience for Mobile Gaming

Introduces Expanded Picture Quality Enhancements and Customizations to Further Elevate the Immersive Visual Experience

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest iQOO Neo6 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with a high definition and ultra-smooth gaming experience, while also enabling advanced picture quality enhancement options for diverse content applications to deliver always-optimized visual enjoyment.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 on Tuesday, April 26

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220413bleach_brave_souls_spring_bankai.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9).

This special live broadcast will feature Azusa Sekine , from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari); and an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series including Masakazu Morita , the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki; and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including the Brave Souls Quiz, Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game. There will also be special campaigns on the official Brave Souls Twitter ( @bleachbrs_en ) so be sure to check them out for a chance to win great prizes.

Bleach: Brave Souls Spring Bankai Live 2022 Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (UTC+9)

Spring Bankai Live 2022 Webpage:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220426/

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/jYGin0_7O2c
(JP) https://youtu.be/EXWfpZFcQvM

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-spring-bankai-live-2022-on-tuesday-april-26-301524702.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Asetek SimSports Unveils Invicta Racing Boots for Full Immersion, Maximum Performance and Unrivaled Comfort in Sim Racing

- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today unveiled its Invicta™ Racing Boots, specifically designed for full immersion, maximum performance and unrivaled comfort, providing the perfect, stable grip for sim racing.

Attractive and elegant, and uniquely designed for sim racing, the Invicta™ Racing Boots feature the classic Asetek SimSports™ design. Made with a thin rubber sole ideal for a stable grip with the Invicta™ pedal face plates, the boots emphasize comfort, with perforations in the front for maximum breathability; a padded tongue for extra comfort; and a hook & loop self-fastener strap and laces for easy adjustment and a perfect fit.

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c8963.html

XSET Acquihires Astoic Management; Appoints Co-Founders to Executive Roles

Astoic Management has represented talent including Offset, Floyd Mayweather , and Ronnie2K

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have acquihired Astoic Management. As a result of this acquisition, they have appointed both co-founders to executive roles at XSET. Lonnie Anthony will serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Rob Martin will serve as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

FAZE CLAN WELCOMES TRAILBLAZING CONTENT CREATOR FAZE DEESTROYING AS NEWEST OFFICIAL MEMBER

MEET THE DYNAMIC ATHLETE AND CONTENT CREATOR DONALD DE LA HAYE WHO QUIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TO PURSUE YOUTUBE AND NOW HAS A DIEHARD COMMUNITY OF OVER 10 MILLION FANS

Download images HERE .

