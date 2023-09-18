Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MAG Silver Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" "MAG Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report, which underscores MAG's fundamental commitment to transparency with its stakeholders while providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") commitments, practices, and performance for the 2022 year. The 2022 Sustainability Report is supported by the MAG Silver 2022 ESG Data Table, which houses MAG's historical ESG performance data. The 2022 Sustainability Report and ESG Data Table are available on the MAG Silver website at the following link: https:magsilver.comesgreports .

Jim Mallory, MAG's Chief Sustainability Officer, stated: "Our second annual Sustainability Report reflects our continued commitment to lasting and sustainable value to our people, stakeholders, communities, and the planet. I am very proud of the way our workforce approaches health, safety and wellness associated with our workplace and environment. Safety performance has improved over the last year at Juanicipio, and both Deer Trail and Larder have embraced a ‘step back and assess' culture to understand and appropriately address any risks. These behaviours are at the core of our values and are critical to the success of our teams and our business. MAG Silver's commitment to sustainability begins with leadership and is manifested through the tenacity of everyone in the Company."

"On behalf of MAG Silver, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all project team personnel at Fresnillo and Juanicipio, and at our Deer Trail and Larder projects for their kind assistance in the development of this report," said George Paspalas, MAG's President and CEO.

2022 Sustainability Report Highlights:

  • Zero fatalities at the Juanicipio Project or at MAG's exploration projects (Deer Trail and Larder).
  • Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (per 200,000 hours) of 1.92 (employees and mine contractors; excluding construction contractors) at the Juanicipio Project
  • Over 62,000 hours dedicated to safety training across all MAG Silver projects.
  • Zero significant environmental incidents at the Juanicipio Project, the Deer Trail Project or the Larder Project.
  • Climate and environmental risk considerations assessed for the Juanicipio Project through a process aligned with TCFD recommendations.
  • 66% of MAG Silver's total workforce is hired from local communities.
  • Over 13 community engagement initiatives across 4 different project streams at the Juanicipio Project: health, education, capacity building and microenterprise projects.
  • 38% of Board directors are female , surpassing the 30% target established in MAG's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy
  • Code of Conduct and Social Responsibility Policy refreshed and updated to specifically articulate the importance of engaging with Indigenous communities through meaningful dialogue, cooperation, and deepening of our shared-value approach to local development activities to promote sustainable and lasting economic and social benefits.

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG Silver is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralized material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG Silver is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.


Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This press release and the Sustainability Report includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this Sustainability Report, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the contents or production of any subsequent sustainability reports; the development of a regional climate model and an updated climate risk assessment for the Juanicipio Project; the continuation and expansion of, and anticipated benefits from, community, stakeholder and environmental initiatives and projects; the exploration of feasible decarbonization opportunities, including evaluation and utilization of renewable energy sources; the development of a climate action management plan and planned disclosures related thereto; managing and providing effective oversight of governance and DE&I protocols and strategy, sustainability matters, and enterprise-wide risks and opportunities, including through the development and implementation of a suite of climate change management practices and tools aligned with TCFD recommendations; and the conduct of human rights due diligence to any human rights related impact of operating activities; the anticipated benefits of new and ongoing induction and annual training programs and entity-wide participation in, and adoption of recommended improvements from, peer review programs such as "Eye on Risk"; future contributions towards achieving UN SDGs and mitigating negative impacts from operating activities; the successful implementation of mine closure and rehabilitation plans on the timeline contemplated herein, if at all; expectations with respect to business plans, exploration and development operations, the ramp up of the Juanicipio plant to the 4,000 tpd design capacity and the anticipated cash flow and value generation arising therefrom; and other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that environmental and social programs and initiatives currently being advanced will continues to progress in a manner that aligns with expectations, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those identified in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of virus outbreaks, including COVID-19 as a global pandemic, on world markets and MAG Silver's business; supply chain constraints and general costs escalation in the current inflationary environment heightened by global economic and political instability; changes in applicable laws, regulations or community guidelines, including emerging climate change regulations and recent amendments to the federal mining laws in Mexico; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation; risks related to maintaining a positive relationship with the communities in which MAG Silver operates; and such other risks that are identified in MAG Silver's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States, as filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities commissions and regulatory authorities, as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14 


For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications Phone:(604) 630-1399Website:www.magsilver.com Toll Free:(866) 630-1399Email:info@magsilver.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

Fortuna celebrates the inauguration of the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the inauguration ceremony of its Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire took place on Friday, September 15, 2023. The ceremony was attended by national, provincial, and local government authorities, representatives of the Canadian embassy, community representatives, local media, contractors, company personnel, and over 1,000 guests from the neighboring communities.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "Séguéla is Fortuna's fifth mine, and will be a flagship asset within our growing global portfolio. We are tremendously proud to celebrate its inauguration with our friends and partners in Côte d'Ivoire." Mr. Ganoza continued, "This exciting milestone reflects our strategic commitment to West Africa, and we look forward to the value and benefits the Séguéla Mine will bring to all of our stakeholders for many years to come."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silver North (TSXV:SNAG)

Silver North


SILVERCORP ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Trading Symbol

TSX:  SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") announced today a normal course issuer bid to acquire up to 8,487,191 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.8% of the 176,816,488 common shares issued and outstanding as of September 5, 2023 . The repurchase program will run from September 19, 2023 to September 18, 2024 . The Company is taking this action to provide it with enhanced flexibility should market conditions result in Silvercorp's shares being undervalued relative to the value of its mining operations and corporate assets comprised of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $200.6 million in addition to investments in associates and other companies having a total market value of $71.7 million both as at June 30, 2023 .

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Purchases will be made at the discretion of the directors at prevailing market prices, through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE American, and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States , in compliance with regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of shares that will be repurchased under the share repurchase program. Silvercorp may discontinue its purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired under the issuer bid. The price the Company will pay for the common shares will be the market price at the time of purchase.

The Company is not aware of any officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities that intend to sell their securities at the inception of the normal course issuer bid, but such officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities may sell their securities during the course of the normal course issuer bid, as their personal circumstances may require. If during the course of the normal course issuer bid the Company becomes aware that officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities intend to sell their securities, then the Company will not intentionally acquire such securities pursuant to the normal course issuer bid.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased on the TSX during any trading day may not exceed 58,170 common shares of the Company, which is 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX based on the previous six completed calendar months of 232,682. This limit, for which there are permitted exceptions, is determined in accordance with TSX regulatory requirements and does not apply to purchases made by the Company on the alternative trading systems in the United States .

The NCIB is a continuation of the program approved in August 2022 (the "2022 NCIB"), which ran from August 29, 2022 to August 28, 2023 , to acquire up to 7,079,407 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4% of the 176,985,184 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 16 , 2022.   The Company completed the purchase for cancellation of 294,831 shares at a weighted average price of CAD$3.49 , through the facilities of the TSX, and through alternative trading systems.

Ab out Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties; and our intention to repurchase up to 4.8% of our common shares, including the expected timing, duration, volume and nature of such stock repurchase program.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws; and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our share repurchase program.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-announces-share-repurchase-program-301928661.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Majestic Announces the Opening of a Minting Facility

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC ("First Mint"). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint will expand upon First Majestic's existing bullion sales through vertically integrating the production of investment-grade fine silver bullion. This will allow First Majestic to sell a substantially greater portion of its silver production directly to its shareholders and bullion customers.

"The decision to open our own mint was made to ensure our bullion store has adequate supplies in order to fulfill customers demand," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "Last year, we sold over 440,000 ounces of silver bullion, generating over $11 million in revenue. However, sales could have been substantially higher had we not been constrained by limited supply from our minting partners due to the incredible demand the silver industry is currently experiencing. By minting our own silver, we are able to reduce unit production costs and expedite delivery time to our customers. In time, our goal is to sell 100% of the silver we produce directly to the physical market."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

silver bars and coins on top of graphs

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.

The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. In recent years, investors have been wondering when the silver price will go up and if it will it ever break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.

Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical metal, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.

