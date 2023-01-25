iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

MAG Silver Announces US$40 Million Bought Deal MJDS Prospectus Offering and C$20 Million Bought Deal Flow-Through Private Placement

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) (" MAG " or the " Company ") announced today that it is has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the " Underwriters ") led by BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 2,735,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") at a price of US$14.65 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately US$40 million (the " Public Offering" ). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company concurrently announced that it is undertaking a bought deal private placement of 843,000 common shares to be issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Flow-Through Shares ") at a price of C$23.75 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20 million (the " Flow-Through Private Placement "). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Flow-Through Private Placement, to purchase an additional 15% of the Flow-Through Private Placement to cover over-allotments, if any.

Public Offering

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, and will be offered in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement under the Canada/U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. A registration statement on Form F-10, including the U.S. preliminary prospectus (together with any amendments thereto, the " Registration Statement "), registering the Common Shares under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") but has not yet become effective. The preliminary short form prospectus and Registration Statement are subject to completion and amendment. Such documents contain important information about the Public Offering. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The net proceeds of the Public Offering will be used to fund exploration on Juanicipio and MAG's other projects including Deer Trail, certain sustaining and development capital requirements at the Juanicipio Project not included in the initial project capital estimates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Public Offering is expected to close on or about February 7, 2023 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including conditional acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange and approval by the NYSE American. The completion of the Public Offering is not conditional upon the completion of the Flow-Through Private Placement. The preliminary short form prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Registration Statement is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Common Shares to be sold in the Public Offering described in this document may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. Before readers invest, they should read the prospectus in the Registration Statement and other documents the Company has filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Public Offering. Potential investors may get any of these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or, when such documents become available, via SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Copies of the prospectus relating to the Public Offering may be obtained for free upon request in Canada by contacting BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ("BMO Capital Markets"), Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca , and in the United States by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com .

Flow-Through Private Placement

The total gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Private Placement will be used to incur expenses that are eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Qualifying Expenditures "), related to the Company's Larder Project located in Ontario, Canada. The Company will have until December 31, 2024 to incur and renounce the Qualifying Expenditures using the proceeds of the Flow-Through Private Placement.

The Flow-Through Private Placement is expected to close on or about February 16, 2023 and will be subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including conditional acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange and approval by the NYSE American. The completion of the Flow-Through Private Placement is not conditional upon the completion of the Public Offering.

The Flow-Through Shares issued pursuant to the Flow-Through Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Flow-Through Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are not permitted to be offered or sold within the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements therein.

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, precious metals projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently advancing underground mine development and commissioning a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the recently acquired Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp.
Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: (604) 630-1399
Website: www.magsilver.com
Toll Free: (866) 630-1399
Email: info@magsilver.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated financial and other impacts of the Public Offering and Flow-Through Private Placement, the anticipated completion and expected timing for closing of the Public Offering and Flow-Through Private Placement, expected use of proceeds and receipt of regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. Assumptions underlying the Company's expectations regarding forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, amongst other things, that the Company will be able to raise sufficient equity under the Public Offering and/or Flow-Through Private Placement to support its intended use of proceeds and future growth; that the global financial markets and general economic conditions will be stable and conducive to equity financings of this nature and the business of the Company generally; and that the Company's mineral projects will not experience any significant disruptions that would materially affect operations. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Company's ability to arrange financing under the Public Offering and/or Flow-Through Private Placement on favourable terms, if at all; general economic, market or business conditions; political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation; volatility of the common shares in the capital of the Company and risks related to a change in the intended use of proceeds from the Public Offering and/or Flow-Through Private Placement. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.



Primary Logo

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022 ("Q3 Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after market close.

In Q3 Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.1 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 1%, 0%, and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 13% in zinc compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q3 Fiscal 2022").

For the first nine months of Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 5.5 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 57.1 million pounds of lead, and 19.9 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 10%, 17%, and 9%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to the same prior year period.

Q3 FISCAL 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • On a consolidated basis, 296,050 tonnes of ore were mined, up 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 303,442 tonnes of ore were milled, effectively the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 19.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.1 million pounds of zinc, compared to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.2 million pounds of lead and 7.6 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the Ying Mining District, 206,854 tonnes of ore were mined, up 3% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 213,830 tonnes of ore were milled, down 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 2%, 0%, and 8%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead,  and a decrease of 11% in zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the GC Mine, 89,196 tonnes of ore were mined, down 2% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 89,612 tonnes of ore were milled, essentially the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022, and up 19% over last quarter. Approximately 179 thousand ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 4%, 7% and 14%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022, but up 27%, 35% and 22% respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over last quarter.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Consolidated

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

296,050

290,981

300,104

180,505

292,072


887,135

815,775

Ore Milled (tonne)

303,442

291,643

298,176

182,670

304,772


893,261

819,665










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

207

209

210

213

205


209

208

Lead  (%)

3.3

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.1


3.2

3.2

Zinc (%)

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.6










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

94.4

94.2

94.5

94.2

93.8


94.4

93.7

Lead  (%)

94.7

93.6

94.7

95.2

94.4


94.3

94.5

Zinc (%)

81.3

78.2

78.1

75.8

80.1


79.2

80.0



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,853

1,798

1,860

1,146

1,834


5,511

5,003

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

20,059

17,983

19,088

11,962

18,978


57,130

52,469

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

6,974

5,986

6,926

4,101

8,030


19,886

22,711



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,860

1,789

1,915

1,173

1,721


5,564

5,092

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

19,273

17,268

19,125

12,279

17,155


55,666

51,284

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

7,119

5,940

6,928

4,340

7,588


19,987

22,469

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

206,854

215,927

214,038

130,612

200,946


636,819

550,786

Ore Milled (tonne)

213,830

216,262

212,055

131,731

214,982


642,147

552,562










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

262

257

267

271

258


262

272

Lead  (%)

4.0

3.7

3.9

3.9

3.7


3.9

3.9

Zinc (%)

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8


0.7

0.8










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

95.7

95.5

95.7

95.2

95.1


95.7

95.1

Lead  (%)

95.4

94.1

95.4

96.1

95.2


95.0

95.5

Zinc (%)

66.4

62.5

58.1

57.4

64.0


62.3

60.3



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,674

1,657

1,696

1,062

1,647


5,027

4,447

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

17,647

16,201

16,718

10,542

16,392


50,566

44,341

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

2,082

1,976

1,928

1,317

2,347


5,986

5,450



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,675

1,649

1,759

1,058

1,561


5,083

4,561

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

16,969

15,587

16,760

10,278

15,003


49,316

43,614

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

2,143

1,882

2,035

1,524

1,947


6,060

5,085

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

GC Mine

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

89,196

75,054

86,066

49,893

91,126


250,316

264,989

Ore Milled (tonne)

89,612

75,381

86,121

50,939

89,790


251,114

267,103










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

75

72

71

62

78


73

77

Lead  (%)

1.4

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.5

Zinc (%)

2.8

2.7

2.9

2.8

3.2


2.8

3.3










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

83.0

81.0

83.4

82.4

83.5


82.5

84.0

Lead  (%)

90.3

88.5

89.8

88.7

89.0


89.6

89.3

Zinc (%)

90.1

89.6

90.4

89.8

89.8


90.1

89.6



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

179

141

164

84

187


484

556

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,412

1,782

2,370

1,420

2,586


6,564

8,128

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

4,892

4,010

4,998

2,784

5,683


13,900

17,261



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

185

140

156

115

160


481

531

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,304

1,681

2,365

2,001

2,152


6,350

7,670

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

4,976

4,058

4,893

2,816

5,641


13,927

17,384

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-operational-results-and-the-financial-results-release-date-for-the-third-quarter-of-fiscal-2023-301721204.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c3994.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

