MAC Copper Limited Announces SARB Approval Received

MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC)

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL, ASX:MAC) (" MAC " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital in MAC by Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE:HAR, NYSE:HMY)) (" Harmony ") by way of a Jersey law scheme of arrangement pursuant to Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) (" Scheme ").

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Circular, a copy of which is attached to MAC's announcement released on 31 July 2025.

Update on regulatory conditions precedent

MAC has been notified by Harmony that Harmony has received written confirmation from the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank that it has no objection to the implementation of the Scheme and Harmony's intended funding of the Scheme Consideration.

Accordingly, the regulatory condition precedent in clause 3.1(d) of the Implementation Deed has now been satisfied.

MAC CEO, Mick McMullen, commented:

"The receipt of regulatory approval from SARB marks another significant step towards implementation of the Transaction. With the Restructuring Documents having been fully executed and all remaining deliverables to satisfy the Consents Condition well underway, that workstream is materially resolved. Earlier this week, the Scheme Circular was dispatched, giving shareholders the opportunity to cast their vote. We strongly encourage all shareholders to vote well ahead of the 26 August 2025 (for MAC CDI Holders) and 27 August 2025 cut-off (for MAC Shareholders and Scheme Shareholders). The MAC Directors remain unanimous in recommending that Scheme Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and that MAC Shareholders vote in favour of the General Meeting Resolution, in the absence of a Superior Proposal."

The Scheme remains subject to the Scheme and the General Meeting Resolution being approved by the requisite majorities of Scheme Shareholders and MAC Shareholders (as applicable) at the Meetings, Harmony obtaining approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, certain specified conditions precedent to the Streams Restructure Deed being satisfied or waived, the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing and other customary Conditions set out in the Scheme Circular.

Court Meeting and General Meeting

The Court Meeting and General Meeting will be held at 44 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE4 PWG and online via the Virtual Meeting Platform at 12:30 pm (Jersey time) / 7:30 am (New York time) / 9:30 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 29 August 2025 (for the Court Meeting) and at 1:00 pm (Jersey time) / 8:00 am (New York time) / 10:00 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 29 August 2025 (for the General Meeting) (or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting has concluded or been adjourned).

Each MAC Shareholder whose name appears on the Share Register at 4:00 pm (New York time) on Tuesday, 29 July 2025 will be entitled to attend and vote on all resolutions to be put to the Court Meeting and the General Meeting.

Further information

If, after reading the Scheme Circular, you have any questions about the Scheme or the Scheme Circular, please contact MAC's proxy solicitation firm, Sodali & Co, at:

If you are a MAC Shareholder
Call toll-free in US:
+1 (800) 662-5200
Outside of US:
+1 (203) 658-9400

If you are a MAC CDI Holder
Within Australia:
1300 229 418
Outside Australia:
+61 2 9066 4059

This announcement has been authorised for release by Mick McMullen, CEO and Director.

About MAC Copper Limited

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

Mick McMullen
Chief Executive Officer & Director
MAC Copper Limited
investors@metalsacqcorp.com

Morné Engelbrecht
Chief Financial Officer
MAC Copper Limited

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Metals AcquisitionMAC:AUASX:MACBase Metals Investing
MAC:AU
The Conversation (0)
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, held August 7 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has landed seismic equipment from seismic contractor GeneSeis Company Limited Thailand ("GeneSeis") to commence Cambodia's first onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Engages Strategic Advisors, Expands Capital Markets Team, and Launches AI-Powered Investor Tool

Forte Minerals Engages Strategic Advisors, Expands Capital Markets Team, and Launches AI-Powered Investor Tool

Forte Minerals Corp . (" Forte " or the " Company ") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce the expansion of its capital markets capabilities with three strategic initiatives:

  • The engagement of Mills Dunlop Capital Partners as M&A and strategic advisors;
  • The appointment of Port Guichon Strategic Advisory, as Investor Relations and Capital Markets Specialist;
  • And the launch of a new AI-powered investor platform via Versance.ai.

These additions support Forte's commitment to investor engagement, capital markets excellence, and digital transparency.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Announce Commencement of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Announce Commencement of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on its La Union Project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. This work is being carried out by property vendor and operator Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI).

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Project Acquisition, Placement and MD appointment

Gold Project Acquisition, Placement and MD appointment

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Gold Project Acquisition, Placement and MD appointment

Download the PDF here.

Cloncurry Gold Project Update

Cloncurry Gold Project Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Energy Investing

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

oil and gas investing

Helium Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

copper investing

Codelco Seeks Partial Restart at El Teniente Mine After Fatal Collapse

Gold Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

×