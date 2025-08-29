MAC Copper Limited Announces MAC Shareholders Vote in Favour of Scheme With Harmony

MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC)

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL, ASX:MAC) (" MAC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the requisite majorities of MAC shareholders today voted in favour of resolutions to approve the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital in MAC by Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE:HAR, NYSE:HMY)) (" Harmony ") by way of a Jersey law scheme of arrangement pursuant to Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) (" Scheme "), to authorise the directors of MAC to implement the Scheme and deal with certain ancillary matters and to approve the alteration of MAC's Articles of Association.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Circular, a copy of which is attached to MAC's announcement released on 31 July 2025.

Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

A detailed report of the proxy position and votes cast at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting is attached to this announcement.

In summary:

  • 98.43% of the votes cast by Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting were in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme;
  • 87.50% of Scheme Shareholders present and voting (whether in person, online or by proxy) at the Court Meeting voted in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme; and
  • 97.84% of the votes cast by MAC Shareholders at the General Meeting were in favour of the General Meeting Resolutions.

Court Sanction Hearing

MAC will apply to the Royal Court of Jersey for orders sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing scheduled for 9 October 2025.

If the Court sanctions the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing, MAC intends to deliver a copy of the orders of the Court to the Registrar of Companies for registration on 10 October 2025, upon which the Scheme will become Effective. If this occurs:

  • MAC Shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the NYSE on 10 October 2025 (with effect from the close of trading on the NYSE); and
  • MAC CDIs are expected to be suspended from quotation on the ASX on 13 October 2025 (before trading opens on the ASX).

MAC will release a separate announcement providing further details in relation to the closing timetable for the Transaction in due course.

Further information

If, after reading the Scheme Circular, you have any questions about the Scheme or the Scheme Circular, please contact MAC's proxy solicitation firm, Sodali & Co, at:

If you are a MAC Shareholder
Call toll-free in US:
+1 (800) 662-5200
Outside of US:
+1 (203) 658-9400

If you are a MAC CDI Holder
Within Australia:
1300 229 418
Outside Australia:
+61 2 9066 4059

This announcement has been authorised for release by Mick McMullen, CEO and Director.

About MAC Copper Limited

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Court Meeting – Resolution 1 – Approval of Scheme of Arrangement

Proxy position as follows:

Number of votes cast

% of votes cast

Number of shareholders

% of shareholders

FOR

67,231,673

98.31

14

82.35

AGAINST

1,069,142

1.56

2

11.76

OPEN 1

0

0

0

0

TOTAL 2

68,387,081

100%

17

99.99

ABSTAIN 3

86,266

0.13

1

5.88

REQUSITE MAJORITIES

At least 75%

More than 50%

Resolution carried on a poll as follows:

Number of votes cast

% of votes cast

Number of shareholders

% of shareholders

FOR

67,231,673

98.43

14

87.5

AGAINST

1,069,142

1.57

2

12.5

TOTAL

68,300,8150

100%

16

100

ABSTAIN

86,266

N/A

1

N/A

__________________________________

1

Open votes to be voted at the proxy's direction.

2

Totals may exceed 100% due to rounding.

3

Votes relating to a shareholder abstaining from voting are not counted in determining the requisite majorities.

General Meeting

Resolution 1 – Authorise directors to carry the Scheme into effect

Proxy position as follows:

Number of votes cast

% of votes cast

Number of shareholders

% of shareholders

FOR

67,038,244

97.72

14

82.35

AGAINST

1,476,502

2.15

2

11.76

OPEN 4

0

0

0

0

TOTAL 5

68,601,012

100%

16

99.99%

ABSTAIN 6

86,266

0.13

1

5.88

REQUSITE MAJORITIES

At least two thirds

-

Resolution carried on a poll as follows:

Number of votes cast

% of votes cast

Number of shareholders

% of shareholders

FOR

67,038,244

97.84

14

87.5

AGAINST

1,476,502

2.16

2

12.5

TOTAL

68,514,746

100%

16

100

ABSTAIN

86,266

N/A

1

N/A

__________________________________

4

Open votes to be voted at the proxy's direction.

5

Totals may exceed 100% due to rounding.

6

Votes relating to a shareholder abstaining from voting are not counted in determining the requisite majorities.

Resolution 2 – Amendment to Articles of Association

Proxy position as follows:

Number of votes cast

% of votes cast

Number of shareholders

% of shareholders

FOR

67,035,978

97.72

14

82.35

AGAINST

1,476,389

2.15

2

11.76

OPEN 7

0

0

0

0

TOTAL 8

68,601,012

100%

16

99.99%

ABSTAIN 9

86,645

0.13

1

5.88

REQUSITE MAJORITIES

At least two thirds

-

Resolution carried on a poll as follows:

Number of votes cast

% of votes cast

Number of shareholders

% of shareholders

FOR

67,035,978

97.84

14

87.5

AGAINST

1,476,389

2.16

2

12.5

TOTAL

68,514,746

100%

16

100

ABSTAIN

88,645

N/A

1

N/A

__________________________________

7

Open votes to be voted at the proxy's direction.

8

Totals may exceed 100% due to rounding.

9

Votes relating to a shareholder abstaining from voting are not counted in determining the requisite majorities.

Mick McMullen
Chief Executive Officer & Director
MAC Copper Limited
investors@metalsacqcorp.com

Morné Engelbrecht
Chief Financial Officer
MAC Copper Limited

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Metals AcquisitionMAC:AUASX:MACBase Metals Investing
MAC:AU
The Conversation (0)
Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its previous partner, CanBodia Copper Corp. ("CCC") failed to meet its obligations regarding the Andong Bor License.  Following multiple notices to CCC from October 2024 to May 31, 2025, Angkor, through its Cambodian solicitor, filed a Notice of Default with CCC on July 1, 2025, terminating the letter agreement with CCC on the Andong Bor License and declaring the joint relationship null and void.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Exploration Permits for the Burchell Gold Copper Project and Highlights Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Receives Exploration Permits for the Burchell Gold Copper Project and Highlights Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received two exploration permits for work at the Burchell Gold Copper Project. The applications were made as a result of recent exploration work in and around the "111 Zone" gold discovery (see Bold News Release dated January 9, 2025) and the strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Goldshore Resources Inc. to the west (see Bold New Release dated July 21, 2025 and Bold News Release dated August 18, 2025). The Burchell Property is located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Exploration and Melba Project Update

Heritage Mining Provides Exploration and Melba Project Update

(TheNewswire)

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from the discovery horizon at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Drilling at Ballywire's deeper, Cu-Ag target (100-200m below discovery horizon) is in progress (to be reported as soon as possible).

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Discovers Two Separate Mineralized Veins at Silver King

Prismo Metals Discovers Two Separate Mineralized Veins at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Prismo to Host Webinar on September 3rd

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Capital Raise Presentation

Capital Raise Presentation

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Capital Raise Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T2 2025

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,400, Silver Added to Draft US Critical Minerals List

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Uranium Investing

Cameco, Kazatomprom Production Cuts Stoke Uranium Market Tightness

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T2 2025

Oil and Gas Investing

2025 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

Tech Investing

FY25 Results Announcement

×