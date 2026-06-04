LUPKYNIS Associated with a Statistically Significant 53% Reduction in Risk of Renal-Related Event or Death

— New Analysis of the AURORA 1 Phase 3 Study Presented at EULAR 2026 Congress —

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced that a new analysis of the AURORA 1 Phase 3 study of LUPKYNIS ® in the treatment of lupus nephritis is being presented at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2026 Congress ( EULAR 2026 Presentation ). This new analysis on the safety population of 356 patients (178 on LUPKYNIS and 178 on placebo) indicates that LUPKYNIS was associated with a statistically significant 53% reduction in the risk of renal-related event or death (hazard ratio=0.47; p=0.0007). Hazard ratios (HRs) favored treatment with LUPKYNIS for the following individual components of the composite endpoint: death (HR=0.19 [an 81% reduction in risk]; p=0.0929), treatment failure (HR=0.45 [a 55% reduction in risk]; p=0.0062) and worsening proteinuria (HR=0.22 [a 78% reduction in risk]; p<0.0001).

"This new time-to-event analysis demonstrates LUPKYNIS' favorable effect on clinically important outcomes in lupus nephritis patients," commented Amit Saxena, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, NYU Grossman School of Medicine Division of Rheumatology and lead author of the EULAR presentation. "LUPKYNIS is the only treatment that has demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in complete renal response (CRR) in as short as 6 months in a randomized Phase 3 clinical study. These new results further characterize the benefits that LUPKYNIS can bring to patients suffering from lupus nephritis."

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Investor Inquiries: ir@auriniapharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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