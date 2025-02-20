Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis.

Jack Lundin , President and CEO commented, "2024 was highlighted by three transformative transactions, along with achieving record copper and zinc production which generated strong revenue and operating cashflow for the Company. Among these deals, the formation of Vicuña Corp. has positioned the Company on a clear path to becoming a top-tier copper producer. Vicuña is targeting a new and updated mineral resource estimate at Filo del Sol and Josemaria within the second quarter of 2025. These resource estimates will form the basis of an integrated technical report which will outline the development plan for the phased construction of the district in Argentina .

"Operationally, we met copper guidance for the second consecutive year, translating to over $870 million in annual free cash flow from operations 1 . Notwithstanding the $350 million purchase of an additional 19% at Caserones to bring our overall ownership to 70%, our net debt 1 position at year end was just over $1.3 billion . Our debt is expected to be reduced significantly within the first half of this year pending the finalization of the sale of our European assets, Zinkgruvan and Neves-Corvo, making the Company net-debt free on a pro-forma basis. With our strong financial standing and well-positioned asset base, our operations will continue to drive returns, fueling the growth opportunities within our current portfolio of assets.

"Lastly, in 2024 we celebrated our 30 th anniversary, reflecting our longstanding legacy of creating value in the base metals sector. We believe we are well positioned for the future at Lundin Mining and remain committed to executing within our targeted guidance ranges, enhancing margins through sustainable cost control, while upholding the highest health and safety standards to protect our workforce."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational and Financial Highlights

On December 9th, 2024 , the Company announced the sale of its European assets, Zinkgruvan and Neves Corvo, to Boliden. As a result of this, the financial results from these assets are reported as "discontinued operations" in the Company's financial statements and met the criteria to be classified as held-for-sale. The transaction is expected to close at the latest by mid-year 2025, subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Copper Production: Consolidated production of 101,491 tonnes of copper in the fourth quarter.
  • Other Production: During the quarter, a total of 51,946 tonnes of zinc, 1,617 tonnes of nickel and approximately 46,000 ounces of gold were produced.
  • Revenue: $1,023.8 million in the fourth quarter, comprised of $858.9 million from continuing operations with a realized copper price 1 of $3.75 /lb and a realized gold price 1 of $2,643 /oz, and $165.0 million from discontinued operations.
  • Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings 1 : During the quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $440.2 million , comprised of $195.3 million ( $0.25 per share) net loss from continuing operations and $244.8 million net loss from discontinued operations. Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was impacted by non-cash impairments of goodwill and assets at Eagle, Suruca, Neves-Corvo and Alcaparossa. Adjusted earnings 1 were $119.2 million , comprised of $94.8 million ( $0.12 per share) from continuing operations and $24.4 million from discontinued operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1: $425.6 million for the quarter, $368.2 million from continuing operations and $57.4 million was generated from discontinued operations during the quarter.
  • Cash Generation: Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $620.3 million , comprised of $547.3 million from continuing operations and $73.0 million from discontinued operations. Free cash flow from operations 1 was $466.0 million , comprised of $423.6 million from continuing operations and $42.5 million from discontinued operations, which was increased by a working capital release of $295.5 million from continuing operations.

__________________

1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Copper Production: Record copper production of 369,067 tonnes of copper for the full year which is within the 2024 annual copper production guidance.
  • Other Production: During the year, record zinc production of 191,704 tonnes, 7,486 tonnes of nickel and approximately 158,000 ounces of gold were produced. Production for all metals was within revised guidance ranges.
  • Revenue: $4,117 million for the full year, comprised of $3,422.6 million from continuing operations with a realized copper price 1 of $4.18 /lb and a realized gold price 1 of $2,532 /oz, and $694.8 million from discontinued operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 : $1,707.0 million for the full year, comprised of $1,461.8 million from continuing operations and $245.2 million from discontinued operations.
  • Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings 1 : Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $203.5 million , comprised of $11.1 million ( $0.01 per share) net earnings from continuing operations and $214.7 million net loss from discontinued operations. Net earnings from continuing operations was impacted by non-cash impairments of goodwill and assets relating to Eagle, Suruca, and Alcaparossa. Adjusted earnings was $358.9 million , $291.7 million ( $0.38 per share) from continuing operations and $67.2 million from discontinued operations.
  • Cash Generation: During the year, cash provided by operating activities was $1,518.9 million , $1,300.8 million from continuing operations and $218.0 million from discontinued operations. Free cash flow from operations 1 was $873.0 million , $797.1 million from continuing operations and $75.9 million from discontinued operations, which included a working capital release of $220.9 million from continuing operations.
  • Balance Sheet: To exercise the Caserones purchase option, the consideration of $350 million was fully funded through an increase to the Company's term loan from $800 million to $1.15 billion . As at December 31, 2024 , the Company had a net debt 1 balance of $1,332.3 million , excluding lease liabilities. Net debt 1 is expected to reduce significantly with the closing of the sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan.
  • Growth: During the year the Company announced three significant transactions:
    • On July 2, 2024 , the Company closed the option to increase ownership in Caserones to 70%, which adds approximately 24,000 tonnes of additional attributable copper production to the Company's production profile 2 .
    • On July 29, 2024 , Lundin Mining and BHP announced the joint acquisition of Filo Corp. ("Filo") and the concurrent formation of a 50/50 joint arrangement ("Joint Arrangement") to hold the Filo del Sol ("FDS") project and the Josemaria project. The partnership will create a multi-generational mining district with world-class potential that could support a globally ranked mining complex.
    • On December 9, 2024 , the Company announced the sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan to Boliden for total consideration of up to $1.52 billion . The proceeds from the transaction will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and support its growth plans in the Vicuña District.
  • Assets and liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations: At December 31, 2024 , the Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan reporting segments met the criteria to be classified as held-for-sale and discontinued operations. Accordingly, all assets and liabilities relating to the Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan reporting segments have been classified as current assets and current liabilities held for sale at December 31, 2024 .

Total assets of $1,389.7 million and liabilities of $393.1 million have been classified as held for sale for this purpose. A net loss from discontinued operations of $214 .7 million represents the loss after tax of $278.6 million and earnings after tax of $63.9 million from Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024 .

___________________

1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.

2 Based on Caserones 2024 revised production guidance as outlined in the outlook section of the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Summary Financial Results


Three months ended

December 31,


Year   ended

December 31,

(US$ millions continuing operations except where noted, except per share amounts)

2024

2023


2024

2023

Revenue

858.9

893.4


3,422.6

2,743.4

Gross profit

250.6

177.8


942.9

601.5

Attributable net earnings a

(195.3)

12.5


11.1

203.2

Net earnings

(159.6)

40.4


153.4

276.9

Adjusted earnings a,b (all operations)

119.2

79.7


358.9

336.2

Adjusted earnings a,b — continuing operations

94.8

72.4


291.7

287.5

Adjusted earnings a,b — discontinued operations

24.4

7.3


67.2

48.7

Adjusted EBITDA b (all operations)

425.6

419.7


1,707.0

1,363.5

Adjusted EBITDA b — continuing operations

368.2

367.6


1,461.8

1,145.6

Adjusted EBITDA b — discontinued operations

57.4

52.1


245.2

217.9

Basic earnings per share ("EPS") a (all operations)

(0.57)

0.05


(0.26)

0.31

Basic earnings per share ("EPS") a — continuing operations

(0.25)

0.02


0.01

0.26

Basic earnings per share ("EPS") a — discontinued operations

(0.32)

0.03


(0.27)

0.05

Adjusted EPS a,b (all operations)

0.15

0.10


0.46

0.44

Adjusted EPS a,b — continuing operations

0.12

0.09


0.38

0.37

Adjusted EPS a,b — discontinued operations

0.03

0.01


0.09

0.06

Cash provided by operating activities (all operations)

620.3

306.1


1,518.9

1,016.6

Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations

547.3

249.9


1,300.8

827.2

Cash provided by operating activities related to discontinued operations

73.0

56.2


218.0

189.4

Adjusted operating cash flow b (all operations)

313.9

362.0


1,302.6

1,024.2

Adjusted operating cash flow b — continuing operations

251.8

305.4


1,080.0

847.3

Adjusted operating cash flow b — discontinued operations

62.1

56.7


222.6

176.9

Adjusted operating cash flow per share b (all operations)

0.40

0.47


1.68

1.33

Adjusted operating cash flow per share b — continuing operations

0.32

0.39


1.39

1.10

Adjusted operating cash flow per share b — discontinued operations

0.08

0.08


0.29

0.23

Free cash flow b (all operations)

397.9

61.2


571.2

13.5

Free cash flow b — continuing operations

360.0

43.6


508.2

(19.9)

Free cash flow b — discontinued operations

37.9

17.6


63.0

33.4

Free cash flow from operations b (all operations)

466.0

116.8


873.0

345.1

Free cash flow from operations b — continuing operations

423.6

95.7


797.1

300.0

Free cash flow from operations b — discontinued operations

42.5

21.0


75.9

45.1

Cash and cash equivalents

357.5

268.8


357.5

268.8

Net debt excluding lease liabilities b

(1,332.3)

(946.2)


(1,332.3)

(946.2)

Net debt b

(1,597.8)

(1,223.4)


(1,597.8)

(1,223.4)

a Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corporation.

b These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.

  • For the year ended December 31, 2024 , the Company generated annual revenue from continuing operations of $3.4 billion (2023 - $2.7 billion ). Revenue from discontinued operations was $694.8 million (2023 - $648.6 million ), and the combination of revenue from continuing operations and discontinued operations ("all operations") was an annual record for the Company of $4.1 billion (2023 - $3.4 billion ). The Company achieved record production of 369,067 tonnes of copper, record production of 191,704 tonnes of zinc, and 158 thousand ounces ("koz") of gold, which achieved the most recently disclosed annual guidance for all metals.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , the Company generated revenue from continuing operations of $858.9 million (Q4 2023 - $893.4 million ). Net loss in the quarter from continuing operations was $159.6 million (Q4 2023 - net earnings of $40.4 million ) and adjusted EBITDA 1 (all operations) was $425.6 million (Q4 2023 - $419.7 million ).
  • Net loss for the year was $61.3 million , comprised of a net earnings of $153.4 million from continuing operations and $214.7 million net loss from discontinued operations, a decrease in earnings from the prior year comparable period of $276.9 million from continuing operations and a decrease from net earnings of $38.4 million from discontinued operations, primarily due to non-cash impairments of goodwill and assets relating to Neves-Corvo, Eagle, Suruca and Alcaparrosa during the year, partially offset by higher gross profit.
  • Adjusted earnings 1 from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year were $291.7 million or $0.38 per share. Adjusted earnings 1 from discontinued operations attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year were $67.2 million or $0.09 per share.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at continuing operations as at December 31, 2024 were $357.5 million . As indicated above, cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations of $1,300.8 million in the year was used to fund investing activities from continuing operations of $855.4 million , which primarily includes $807.3 million investment in mineral properties, plant and equipment, $41.7 million subscription for Filo shares to provide interim financing to Filo and the final $25.0 million payment of contingent consideration for the acquisition of Chapada. Cash used in financing activities related to continuing operations of $349.8 million was comprised primarily of funds used to exercise the Company's option to acquire an additional 19% interest in Caserones for $350.0 million , which was funded by debt proceeds, $202.5 million dividends paid to shareholders and $152.0 million in distributions paid to non-controlling interests.
  • Free cash flow 1 from continuing operations for the year was $508.2 million and free cash flow 1 from discontinued operations for the year was $63.0 million .
  • As at February 19, 2025 , the Company had cash of approximately $407.1 million and net debt excluding lease liabilities of approximately $1,322.4 million . Net cash in Vicuña is included on a 50% basis to represent Lundin Mining's attributable share. Cash and net debt balances include assets and liabilities classified as held-for-sale.

Operational Performance

Total Production

(Contained metal) a

2024

2023

YTD

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Copper (t) b

369,067

101,491

99,855

79,708

88,013

314,798

103,337

89,942

60,057

61,462

Zinc (t)

191,704

51,946

46,610

47,460

45,688

185,161

50,719

49,774

36,115

48,553

Nickel (t)

7,486

1,617

893

1,721

3,255

16,429

3,729

4,290

4,686

3,724

Gold (koz) b

158

46

47

32

33

149

44

35

34

36

Molybdenum (t) b

3,183

912

693

714

864

2,024

928

1,096

a. Tonnes (t) and thousands of ounces (koz)



b. Candelaria and Caserones production is on a 100% basis. Caserones results are from July 13, 2023.

Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced, on a 100% basis, 162,487 tonnes of copper, approximately 93,000 ounces of gold and 2.0 million ounces of silver during the year. Copper and gold production benefited from planned higher grade ore from Phase 11 and in the second half of the year, the operation produced 98,970 tonnes of copper which was one of its best second-half performances in its 30-year history. In late 2024, production from Phase 11 shifted to lower average grades, resulting in annual copper production slightly below the most recently published guidance range. In 2025, production will continue to be sourced primarily from Phase 11 with a planned reduction in average copper grades from those realized in the second half of 2024. Annual gold production was within the most recently disclosed annual guidance range. Copper cash cost 2 of $1.73 /lb was within the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range and benefitted from higher sales volumes, favourable foreign exchange, and higher by-product credits.

Caserones   (70% owned): Caserones produced, on a 100% basis, 124,761 tonnes of copper and 3,183 tonnes of molybdenum, both within the most recently disclosed 2024 annual production guidance ranges. Production during the year was impacted by labour action in August which reduced throughput to approximately 50% capacity over a 14-day period. Mine sequencing changes as a result of hydrogeologic conditions in Phase 5 reduced grades and impacted recoveries in the mill during the quarter. Copper cathode production was positively impacted by increased irrigation pattern on the dump leach pad. Copper cash cost 2 of $2.51 /lb was below the low end of the most recently disclosed cash cost guidance range and benefitted from higher by-product credits and favourable foreign exchange.

______________________

1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.

2 This is a non-GAAP measure - see section "Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures" of the MD&A for discussion and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.

Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 43,261 tonnes of copper and approximately 65,000 ounces of gold during the year, both metals were within the most recently disclosed 2024 production guidance ranges. An optimized mine plan led to a significant reduction in overall material movement, including waste and ore, and contributed to lower production costs. Increased processing of ore from the older low-grade stockpile and North pit resulted in lower copper production due to lower grades and recoveries. Gold production benefited from higher grades and throughput as emphasis was placed on gold in the current elevated gold price environment. Production costs during the year also benefited from a weakening of the BRL against the USD. Copper cash cost 1 of $1.58 /lb was within the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range and benefited from higher by-product credits and favourable foreign exchange.

Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 7,486 tonnes of nickel and 6,366 tonnes of copper during the year. Production was impacted by reduced mining rates following a fall of ground in the lower ramp in May, which limited access to Eagle East while ramp rehabilitation was completed. During the quarter mining re-commenced at Eagle East and normal throughput is expected to resume in Q1 2025. Both metals were within the most recently disclosed 2024 production guidance ranges. Production costs decreased in line with lower production and sales. Nickel cash cost 1 of $4.20 /lb was above the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range due to mining rates not recovering as quickly as expected in the quarter.

Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 28,228 tonnes of copper and a record 109,571 tonnes of zinc during the year. Copper production was within the most recently disclosed production guidance range and zinc production benefited from higher throughput as a result of the zinc expansion project, although was slightly below the most recently disclosed annual production guidance range. Production costs during the year decreased in line with sales volumes. Annual copper cash cost 1 of $2.19 /lb benefited from higher by-product credits but exceeded the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range as a result of lower than expected sales volumes.

Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Record zinc production of 82,133 tonnes and lead production of 30,888 tonnes during the year were driven by higher throughput, grades and recoveries. Annual zinc production was within the most recently disclosed 2024 production guidance range. Production costs during the year increased in line with higher zinc and lead production and sales volumes. Zinc cash cost 1 of $0.41/lb was within the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range.

___________________

1 This is a non-GAAP measure - see section "Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures" of this MD&A for discussion.

Outlook

On January 16, 2025 , the Company announced its production, cash cost, capital expenditures and exploration investment guidance for 2025.

2025 Production and Cash Cost Guidance a




Revised Guidance


(contained metal)

Production

Cash Cost ($/lb) b


Copper (t)

Candelaria (100%)

140,000 – 150,000

1.80 – 2.00 c



Caserones (100%)

115,000 – 125,000

2.40 – 2.60



Chapada

40,000 – 45,000

1.80 – 2.00 d



Eagle

8,000 – 10,000




Total

303,000   – 330,000

2.05 – 2.30


Gold (koz)

Candelaria (100%)

78 – 88




Chapada

57 – 62




Total

135   – 150



Nickel (t)

Eagle

8,000 – 11,000

3.05 – 3.25

a. Guidance as outlined in the news release 'Lundin Mining Announces Record Production Results for 2024 and Provides 2025 Guidance' dated January 16, 2025.

b. 2025 cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (Cu: $4.40/lb, Au: $2,500/oz, Mo: $17.00/lb, Ag: $30.00/oz), foreign exchange rates (USD/CLP:900, USD/BRL:5.50) and operating costs. Cash cost is a non-GAAP measure - see section 'Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures' of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.

c. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement. Cash costs are calculated based on receipt of approximately $433/oz gold and $4.32/oz silver.

d. Chapada's cash cost is calculated on a by-product basis and does not include the effects of its copper stream agreements. Effects of the copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized price per pound.

2025 Capital Expenditure Guidance a


($ millions)

Guidance b



Candelaria (100% basis)

205



Caserones (100% basis)

215



Chapada

85



Eagle

25



Total Sustaining

530



Expansionary - Candelaria (100% basis)

50



Expansionary - Vicuña Joint Arrangement (50% basis)

155



Total Capital Expenditures

735



a. Guidance as outlined in the news release 'Lundin Mining Announces Record Production Results for 2024 and Provides 2025 Guidance' dated January 16, 2025.

b. Sustaining capital expenditure is a supplementary financial measure, and expansionary capital expenditure is a non-GAAP measure – see section 'Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures' of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.


2025 Exploration Investment Guidance

Total exploration expenditure guidance for 2025 is $40 million .

Exploration

During the quarter, exploration activity focused on in-mine and near-mine targets at the Company's operations. Exploration drilling at Candelaria was focused on Candelaria South , La Portuguesa and La Espanola.

At Caserones, exploration drilling was completed in the lower portion of the mineral resource in search of higher-grade copper breccia bodies that could improve the average grade of the resource and potentially expand it. The drilling program at Angelica, in search of copper sulphides, was also completed during the quarter.

Drilling at Chapada concentrated on adding high grade resources to Sauva and testing near-mine geochemical anomalies.

At Josemaria, the drilling campaign restarted at Cumbre Verde.

Drilling continued at Eagle during the quarter with one surface hole targeting a geophysical anomaly east of Eagle East. At Neves-Corvo, the 2024 drilling program focused on extending inferred resources at Lombador North and near-mine drilling at Neves Southwest concluded at the end of the quarter. Drilling at Zinkgruvan was focused on resource expansion.

All 2024 drilling campaigns were successfully completed by the end of the quarter.

Vicuña

During the quarter, the Company focused on preparing for the completion of the acquisition of Filo and formation of the 50/50 Joint Arrangement with BHP, initially announced on July 29, 2024 . The work plan associated with the transaction with BHP progressed as expected. Subsequent to year-end on January 15, 2025 , the Company completed the Filo acquisition and the Joint Arrangement with BHP, resulting in the Company indirectly holding a 50% interest in Vicuña Corp. ("Vicuña"), which owns the FDS project and Josemaria project. BHP indirectly owns the remaining 50% interest in Vicuña.

As part of the Joint Arrangement, the 2024 work scope was changed to include incorporation of new studies and preparation of a resource model relating to FDS, a joint development concept pertaining to the Josemaria and FDS ore bodies as well as processing facilities and infrastructure. An action plan was developed for the combined project, including a 2025 budget that included advancement of studies associated with the synergies between the FDS and Josemaria projects, continuation of the drilling program and advancing the Josemaria project.

Capital expenditures for the Joint Arrangement are forecast to total $312 million on a 100% basis for 2025. The workplan will focus on FDS drilling, FDS mineral resource estimation, Josemaria mineral resource estimation update, mine planning, metallurgy, hydrology wells and studies, commencement of access road construction, and exploration at the Cumbre Verde target. In parallel, engineering studies and trade off analysis will be completed in preparation for future permitting and a technical report outlining an integrated project plan for development and operation.

Vicuña is targeting a new mineral resource estimate at FDS and an update to the resource estimate at Josemaria within the first half of 2025. These resource estimates will form the basis of an integrated technical report which will outline the development plan for the phased construction of the district.

Drilling is currently underway at FDS and Cumbre Verde. Drilling at FDS will continue throughout the year. The drill program at FDS will focus on resource growth with multiple step-out targets in all directions from zones of known mineralization, including both the Bonita and Aurora Zones along with infill drilling to support an initial sulphide mineral resource estimate. Drilling at Cumbre Verde will follow up on the initial results from last year and target the same mineralized system and structures discovered to the north of the project.

During the quarter, Josemaria activities were focused on continuing the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") update and maintaining progress on the water program. Field activities continued with the water program, geotechnical studies, road maintenance, wetlands biodiversity offset and exploration drilling at Cumbre Verde.

Senior Leadership Appointments

The Company would also like to announce the executive appointments of Eduardo Cortes as Vice President, Mining & Mineral Resources and Andre Gagnon as Vice President, Geotechnics & Water.

Eduardo Cortes

Eduardo Cortés is the Vice President, Mining & Resources at Lundin Mining Corporate, leading mine planning, reserves, geology, and metallurgy across the company's global operations. With more than 12 years of experience across the Americas, he has a strong track record of mine optimization, cost reduction, and strategic growth.

Previously, at Lundin Mining Corporate, he served as Director, Reserves & Mine Planning, overseeing reserve estimation and technical assurance, and before that, as Senior Mining Engineer, leading high-impact optimization projects at Candelaria, Caserones, and Chapada.

Before joining Lundin Mining, Eduardo was a core member of the Fruta del Norte project at Lundin Gold, developing the mine from feasibility through commercial production. Following this, he served as Chief Engineer at Bluestone Resources, overseeing mine planning efforts. Earlier, at NCL SPA, he worked on major underground projects for Codelco and Anglo American .

Eduardo holds a Mining Engineering degree from Universidad de Santiago de Chile and is fluent in Spanish and English, with intermediate Portuguese.

Andre Gagnon

Andre Gagnon was appointed Vice President, Geotechnics & Water. Mr. Gagnon joined Lundin Mining in 2017 and has served in increasingly senior roles, starting as Senior Tailings & Geotechnical Engineer before progressing to Director, Tailings.  Mr. Gagnon is responsible for leading a team of functional experts focused on tailings, water, geotechnical engineering, and hydrogeology. Mr. Gagnon has more than 18 years of experience in the mining industry.

Prior to joining Lundin Mining, he served as Manager, Tailings at Goldcorp and as a consultant focused on tailings and geotechnical engineering, and water management.

Mr. Gagnon holds a B.A.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen's University, and an M.Sc. in Engineering Geology from Imperial College London. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario and British Columbia .

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects or operations focused in the Americas and primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 19, 2025 at 18:35 Vancouver Time.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been reviewed by Patrick Merrin , P.Eng., Executive Vice President, Technical Services, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Merrin has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A the year ended ended December 31, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Cash Cost per Pound and All-in Sustaining Costs per pound can be reconciled to Production Costs as follows:


Three months ended December 31, 2024

Operations

Candelaria

Caserones

Chapada

Eagle

Total -
continuing
operations

Neves-
Corvo

Zinkgruvan

Total -
discontinued
operations

($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Sales volumes (Contained metal):









Tonnes

49,052

26,750

10,200

1,088


5,230

18,627


Pounds (000s)

108,141

58,973

22,487

2,399


11,531

41,066


Production costs





486,877



102,300

Less: Royalties and other





(27,839)



(20)






459,038



102,280

Deduct: By-product credits





(137,021)



(75,716)

Add: Treatment and refining





27,483



12,128

Cash cost

165,039

147,826

24,107

12,528

349,500

21,230

17,462

38,692

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

1.53

2.51

1.07

5.22


1.84

0.43


Add: Sustaining capital

55,526

42,988

32,916

5,224


12,680

22,470


Royalties

4,692

7,663

2,689

696


793


Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation

2,129

(4,457)

2,373

1,734


1,184

747


Leases & other

1,449

17,229

1,080

2,691


2,917

74


All-in sustaining cost

228,835

211,249

63,165

22,873


38,804

40,753


AISC per pound ($/lb)

2.12

3.58

2.81

9.53


3.37

0.99



Three months ended December 31, 2023

Operations

Candelaria

Caserones

Chapada

Eagle

Total -
continuing
operations

Neves-
Corvo

Zinkgruvan

Total -
discontinued
operations

($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Sales volumes (Contained metal):









Tonnes

38,888

35,690

13,080

3,105


9,054

17,316


Pounds (000s)

85,733

78,683

28,836

6,845


19,961

38,176


Production costs





533,783



114,254

Less: Royalties and other





(22,221)



(2,299)

Inventory fair value adjustment





(7,760)








503,802



111,955

Deduct: By-product credits





(136,641)



(67,523)

Add: Treatment and refining





39,139



18,799

Cash cost

152,276

183,687

54,108

16,229

406,300

39,218

24,013

63,231

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

1.78

2.33

1.88

2.37


1.96

0.63


Add: Sustaining capital

79,316

55,031

19,858

6,548


28,070

10,546


Royalties

8,270

2,174

5,003


1,081


Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation

2,158

1,427

2,047

2,620


1,305

933


Leases & other

2,901

25,715

1,131

1,101


106

103


All-in sustaining cost

236,651

274,130

79,318

31,501


69,780

35,595


AISC per pound ($/lb)

2.76

3.48

2.75

4.60


3.50

0.93



Year   ended December 31, 2024

Operations

Candelaria

Caserones

Chapada

Eagle

Total -
continuing
operations

Neves-
Corvo

Zinkgruvan

Total -
discontinued
operations

($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Sales volumes (Contained metal):









Tonnes

158,017

113,867

39,615

5,662


26,721

68,086


Pounds (000s)

348,367

251,033

87,336

12,483


58,910

150,104


Production costs





1,898,627



445,227

Less: Royalties and other





(84,501)



(4,785)






1,814,126



440,442

Deduct: By-product credits





(504,431)



(305,479)

Add: Treatment and refining





113,565



55,407

Cash cost

603,533

629,582

137,714

52,431

1,423,260

129,128

61,242

190,370

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

1.73

2.51

1.58

4.20


2.19

0.41


Add: Sustaining capital

275,720

143,965

107,843

21,222


89,302

65,658


Royalties

15,730

32,106

8,580

7,442


3,961


Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation

8,570

(1,262)

10,153

6,767


5,220

4,033


Leases & other

9,133

69,002

3,576

6,949


3,322

309


All-in sustaining cost

912,686

873,393

267,866

94,811


230,933

131,242


AISC per pound ($/lb)

2.62

3.48

3.07

7.60


3.92

0.87












Year   ended December 31, 2023

Operations

Candelaria

Caserones

Chapada

Eagle

Total -
continuing
operations

Neves-
Corvo

Zinkgruvan

Total -
discontinued
operations

($000s, unless otherwise noted)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Cu)

(Ni)

(Cu)

(Zn)

Sales volumes (Contained metal):









Tonnes

144,473

66,075

43,761

13,339


32,054

65,344


Pounds (000s)

318,508

145,670

96,476

29,407


70,667

144,059


Production costs





1,644,037



442,071

Less: Royalties and other





(60,916)



(5,321)

Inventory fair value adjustment





(39,945)








1,543,176



436,750

Deduct: By-product credits





(428,208)



(271,707)

Add: Treatment and refining





118,480



64,848

Cash cost

660,160

290,553

219,278

63,457

1,233,448

167,424

62,467

229,891

Cash cost per pound ($/lb)

2.07

1.99

2.27

2.16


2.37

0.43


Add: Sustaining capital

380,112

83,880

72,291

22,201


102,621

53,358


Royalties

15,820

8,568

22,994


3,949


Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation

9,258

2,560

7,836

11,331


5,387

3,744


Leases & other

13,325

47,944

4,999

4,100


553

427


All-in sustaining cost

1,062,855

440,757

312,972

124,083


279,934

119,996


AISC per pound ($/lb)

3.34

3.03

3.24

4.22


3.96

0.83


Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to Net Earnings (Loss) as follows:


Three months ended

December 31,


Year   ended

December 31,

($thousands)

2024

2023


2024

2023

2022

Net earnings (loss) — continuing operations

(159,618)

40,444


153,354

276,850

316,772

Add back:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

148,033

181,865


607,744

497,873

416,204

Finance costs, net

38,282

32,023


141,455

91,429

51,317

Income taxes expense

34,767

101,858


229,973

214,366

104,113

EBITDA — continuing operations

61,464

356,190


1,132,526

1,080,518

888,406

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(10,808)

2,693


(10,994)

1,804

16,491

Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative contracts

85,986

(2,592)


85,168

8,464

(62,971)

Ojos del Salado sinkhole expenses (recoveries)

(10,042)

1,687


(9,492)

16,922

63,271

Revaluation loss (gain) on marketable securities

(911)

(1,393)


(7,383)

(1,846)

(5,201)

Caserones inventory fair value adjustment

7,760


39,945

Partial suspension of underground operations at Eagle

11,436


36,073

Revaluation of Caserones purchase option

2,556


(11,728)

2,556

Write-down of assets

4,160


22,129

5,783

Goodwill and asset impairment

254,218


254,218

4,280

Inventory write-down (reversal)

(26,626)


(26,626)

62,546

Gain on disposal of subsidiary


(5,718)

(16,828)

Other

(637)

732


(2,085)

2,958

(2,133)

Total adjustments — EBITDA

306,776

11,443


329,280

65,085

65,238

Adjusted EBITDA — continuing operations

368,240

367,633


1,461,806

1,145,603

953,644

Including discontinued operations:







Net earnings (loss) — discontinued operations

(244,816)

26,309


(214,671)

38,399

146,761

Add back:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

32,831

41,191


155,344

155,723

138,546

Finance costs, net

1,813

2,868


9,793

11,270

12,868

Income taxes expense

(22,173)

758


(13,711)

2,233

30,515

EBITDA — discontinued operations

(232,345)

71,126


(63,245)

207,625

328,690

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(960)

76


(200)

(580)

4,673

Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative contracts

(466)

(16,717)


18,597

13,468

Goodwill and asset Impairment

291,178


291,178

(19)

Other

(22)

(2,388)


(1,114)

(2,568)

5,518

Total adjustments — EBITDA discontinued operations

289,730

(19,029)


308,461

10,320

10,172

Adjusted EBITDA — discontinued operations

57,385

52,097


245,216

217,945

338,862

Adjusted EBITDA (all operations)

425,625

419,730


1,707,022

1,363,548

1,292,506

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS can be reconciled to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Lundin Mining Shareholders as follows:


Three months ended

December 31,


Year   ended

December 31,

($thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2024

2023


2024

2023

2022

Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders — continuing operations

(195,343)

12,488


11,144

203,163

277,198

Add back:







Total adjustments - EBITDA

306,776

11,443


329,280

65,085

65,238

Tax effect on adjustments

(57,600)

(2,987)


(59,519)

(26,925)

2,882

Deferred tax expense due to change in tax rate

14,500


40,200

Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation

45,065

41,168


12,712

28,841

(20,733)

Non-controlling interest on adjustments

(4,077)

(4,221)


(1,912)

(22,886)

2,026

Total adjustments

290,164

59,903


280,560

84,315

49,413

Adjusted earnings — continuing operations

94,821

72,391


291,704

287,478

326,611

Including discontinued operations:







Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - discontinued operations 1

(244,816)

26,309


(214,671)

38,399

149,652

Add back:







Total adjustments - EBITDA - discontinued operations

289,730

(19,029)


308,461

10,320

10,172

Tax effect on adjustments

(20,544)


(26,547)

(3,679)

Total adjustments

269,186

(19,029)


281,914

10,320

6,493

Adjusted earnings — discontinued operations

24,370

7,280


67,243

48,719

156,145

Adjusted earnings (all operations)

119,191

79,671


358,947

336,197

482,756








Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

776,720,828

773,476,216


774,825,230

772,532,260

762,518,753








Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - continuing operations

(0.25)

0.02


0.01

0.26

0.36

Total adjustments

0.37

0.08


0.36

0.11

0.06

Adjusted EPS — continuing operations

0.12

0.09


0.38

0.37

0.43








Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - discontinued operations

(0.32)

0.03


(0.28)

0.05

0.20

Total adjustments

0.35

(0.03)


0.36

0.01

0.01

Adjusted EPS — discontinued operations

0.03

0.01


0.09

0.06

0.20








Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders

(0.57)

0.05


(0.26)

0.31

0.56

Total adjustments

0.72

0.05


0.73

0.12

0.07

Adjusted EPS (all operations)

0.15

0.10


0.46

0.44

0.63

1 Represents Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders less Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders.

Free Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow can be reconciled to Cash provided by Operating Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows as follows:


Three months ended

December 31,


Year   ended

December 31,

($thousands)

2024

2023


2024

2023

2022

Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations

547,267

249,875


1,300,848

827,244

615,986

Sustaining capital expenditures

(136,674)

(165,211)


(549,100)

(571,245)

(520,465)

General exploration and business development

12,974

11,062


45,352

44,010

135,213

Free cash flow from operations — continuing operations

423,567

95,726


797,100

300,009

230,734

General exploration and business development

(12,974)

(11,062)


(45,352)

(44,010)

(135,213)

Expansionary capital expenditures

(50,607)

(41,082)


(243,566)

(275,913)

(171,094)

Free cash flow — continuing operations

359,986

43,582


508,182

(19,914)

(75,573)

Cash provided by operating activities related to discontinued operations

73,014

56,206


218,009

189,368

260,903

Sustaining capital expenditures

(35,150)

(38,616)


(154,960)

(155,979)

(119,366)

General exploration and business development

4,614

3,438


12,843

11,682

9,140

Free cash flow from operations — discontinued operations

42,478

21,028


75,892

45,071

150,677

General exploration and business development

(4,614)

(3,438)


(12,843)

(11,682)

(9,140)

Expansionary capital expenditures


(31,899)

Free cash flow — discontinued operations

37,864

17,590


63,049

33,389

109,638

Free cash flow from operations (all operations)

466,045

116,754


872,992

345,080

381,411

Free cash flow (all operations)

397,850

61,172


571,231

13,475

34,065

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow per Share can be reconciled to Cash Provided by Operating Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows as follows:


Three months ended

December 31,


Year   ended

December 31,

($thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2024

2023


2024

2023

2022

Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations

547,267

249,875


1,300,848

827,244

615,986

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(295,508)

55,518


(220,880)

20,032

124,087

Adjusted operating cash flow — continuing operations

251,759

305,393


1,079,968

847,276

740,073

Cash provided by operating activities related to discontinued operations

73,014

56,206


218,009

189,368

260,903

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(10,895)

447


4,615

(12,427)

(8,031)

Adjusted operating cash flow — discontinued operations

62,119

56,653


222,624

176,941

252,872

Adjusted operating cash flow (all operations)

313,878

362,046


1,302,592

1,024,217

992,945








Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

776,720,828

773,476,216


774,825,230

772,532,260

762,518,753








Adjusted operating cash flow per share — continuing operations

$             0.32

0.39


1.39

1.10

1.00

Adjusted operating cash flow per share — discontinued operations

$             0.08

0.08


0.29

0.23

0.30

Adjusted operating cash flow per share (all operations)

$             0.40

0.47


1.68

1.33

1.30

Net debt and net debt excluding lease liabilities can be reconciled to Debt and Lease Liabilities, Current Portion of Debt and Lease Liabilities and Cash and Cash Equivalents on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as follows:

($ thousands), continuing operations

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Debt and lease liabilities

(1,610,925)

(1,273,162)

(27,179)

Current portion of debt and lease liabilities

(395,232)

(212,646)

(170,149)

Less deferred financing fees (netted in above)

(7,656)

(6,374)

(4,926)

Add debt and lease liabilities related to liabilities classified as held-for-sale

(16,266)

-

-


(2,030,079)

(1,492,182)

(202,254)





Cash and cash equivalents

357,478

268,793

191,387

Add cash and cash equivalents related to assets classified as held-for-sale

74,801

-

-

Net debt

(1,597,800)

(1,223,389)

(10,867)





Lease liabilities

249,185

277,208

27,166

Lease liabilities related to liabilities classified as held-for-sale

16,266

-

-

Net debt excluding lease liabilities

(1,332,349)

(946,181)

16,299

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pre-Feasibility Study, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; the Company's integration of acquisitions and expansions and any anticipated benefits thereof, including the anticipated project development and other plans and expectations with respect to the 50/50 joint arrangement with BHP; the timing and completion of the sale of the Company's European assets; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, gold, zinc, nickel and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions and the realization of synergies and economies of scale in connection therewith; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, such information is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: dependence on international market prices and demand for the metals that the Company produces; political, economic, and regulatory uncertainty in operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals, nationalization or expropriation without fair compensation, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; risks relating to mine closure and reclamation obligations; health and safety hazards; inherent risks of mining, not all of which related risk events are insurable; risks relating to tailings and waste management facilities; risks relating to the Company's indebtedness; challenges and conflicts that may arise in partnerships and joint operations; risks relating to development projects; risks that revenue may be significantly impacted in the event of any production stoppages or reputational damage in Chile ; the impact of global financial conditions, market volatility and inflation; business interruptions caused by critical infrastructure failures; challenges of effective water management; exposure to greater foreign exchange and capital controls, as well as political, social and economic risks as a result of the Company's operation in emerging markets; risks relating to stakeholder opposition to continued operation, further development, or new development of the Company's projects and mines; any breach or failure information systems; risks relating to reliance on estimates of future production; risks relating to litigation and administrative proceedings which the Company may be subject to from time to time; risks relating to acquisitions or business arrangements; risks relating to competition in the industry; failure to comply with existing or new laws or changes in laws; challenges or defects in title or termination of mining or exploitation concessions; the exclusive jurisdiction of foreign courts; the outbreak of infectious diseases or viruses; risks relating to taxation changes; receipt of and ability to maintain all permits that are required for operation; minor elements contained in concentrate products; changes in the relationship with its employees and contractors; the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources which are estimates only; payment of dividends in the future; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including changes to such laws or regulations; interests of significant shareholders of the Company; asset values being subject to impairment charges; potential for conflicts of interest and public association with other Lundin Group companies or entities; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation firms; risks associated with climate change; the Company's common shares being subject to dilution; ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems; risks relating to the Company's internal controls; counterparty and customer concentration risk; risks associated with the use of derivatives; exchange rate fluctuations; the completion of the sale of the Company's European assets; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 , which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

All of the forward-looking information in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecasted or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/19/c4990.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
Lundin Mining Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Victoria McMillan to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective today. The Company also announces that Director Ms. Juliana (Julie) Lam had advised us of her personal retirement decision and will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

