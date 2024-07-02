Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Lundin Mining Completes the Transaction to Increase Ownership in Caserones to 70%

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the option to acquire an additional 19% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile ("Lumina Copper"), which owns the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine ("Caserones'") located in Chile from JX Advanced Metals Corporation 1 ("JX"), as previously announced on June 26, 2024 (the "Call Option Exercise").

The consideration for the Call Option Exercise was paid for in cash and consisted of a payment of $350 million for an additional 19% interest in Caserones, bringing the Company's ownership to 70%. Upon closing of the call option, Lumina Copper declared a cash dividend of $150 million of which 70% will be distributed to Lundin Mining and 30% to JX.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 2, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: global financial conditions, market volatility and inflation, including pricing and availability of key supplies and services; risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity demand and prices; significant reliance on assets in Chile ; reputation risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; risks relating to the development of the Josemaria Project; health and safety laws and regulations; risks associated with climate change; risks relating to indebtedness; economic, political and social instability and mining regime changes in the Company's operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals, nationalization or expropriation without fair compensation, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; inability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets, including with respect to foreign exchange and capital controls; project financing risks, liquidity risks and limited financial resources; health and safety risks; compliance with environmental, unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure, infrastructure failures, and risks related to ageing infrastructure; changing taxation regimes; the inability to effectively compete in the industry; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; risks related to mine closure activities, reclamation obligations, environmental liabilities and closed and historical sites; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems, as well as third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; information technology and cybersecurity risks; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; ore processing efficiency; community and stakeholder opposition; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; financial projections, including estimates of future expenditures and cash costs, and estimates of future production may not be reliable; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; risks associated with the use of derivatives; risks relating to joint ventures and operations; environmental and regulatory risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; exchange rate fluctuations; compliance with foreign laws; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; risks relating to dilution; risks relating to payment of dividends; counterparty and customer concentration risks; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; estimation of asset carrying values; relationships with employees and contractors, and the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; conflicts of interest; existence of significant shareholders; challenges or defects in title; internal controls; risks relating to minor elements contained in concentrate products; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 , which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

_____________________________________

1 Previously named JX Metals Corporation.

Lundin Mining Completes the Transaction to Increase Ownership in Caserones to 70% (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/02/c2658.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
The Conversation (0)
True North Copper

True North Copper Commences Mining at Wallace North, QLD

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce mining operations at its Wallace North deposit in northern Queensland have commenced, with clearing activities and blast hole drilling underway.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of June 3 and June 24, 2024, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and has issued 7,084,020 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds of $956,343 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months expiring June 26, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper metal tubes side by side ascending in height.

A Look at Historical Copper Prices (Updated 2024)

Copper has had a volatile few years; however, amid various ups and downs, prices for the red metal hit an all-time high on May 20, 2024, trading at US$5.20 per pound on the COMEX.

Interestingly, by looking backwards it’s easy to see that this spike was an expected feature of the long-term picture for copper prices. The red metal has rebounded after a downtrend from about 2011 to 2015, and over the last few decades prices have increased even more dramatically.

Case in point — at the time of its new high in May 2024, the copper price has increased over 500 percent since January 2000. Although this impressive major increase doesn't account for inflation, it's still a sizeable gain. Let's take a deeper dive into copper prices going back even further.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars increasing in size with an arrow above pointing up.

How to Invest in Copper (Updated 2024)

Copper has long been held up as a key indicator of global economic health, and as the world electrifies it's taking on a new shine, making it a potentially compelling choice for green-minded investors.

Often called Dr. Copper, copper is one of the most followed base metals, and its high ductility and electrical conductivity make it the third most consumed industrial metal, behind iron ore and aluminum, as per the US Geological Survey.

Given its attributes, copper is often used for electrical purposes such as power transmission and generation. And like its base metal sibling nickel, it has a major role in the electric vehicle revolution, with experts at S&P Global expecting consumption of copper to jump 20 percent by 2035 due to demand from the green energy market.

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the "Woodjam Project" or "Woodjam") in south-central BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • The Targets: Core drilling will evaluate the potential for: (1) extensions of high-grade gold mineralization at the Deerhorn deposit, (2) extensions of gold-rich copper mineralization at the Three Firs zone, and (3) extensions of higher gold mineralization at the Southeast deposit.
  • The Program: Approximately 3,600m of core drilling in 9 drill holes is planned, some of which will be on the contiguous Redgold property.

"With our financing freshly closed, I'm excited about the start of drilling at Woodjam," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "Strong copper prices are expected to continue over the long term and Vizsla Copper is executing on its strategy of acquiring undervalued copper assets and completing selective, high-impact exploration programs on our best targets."

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

World Copper Identifies New Opportunity at Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Noble Minerals Initiates Temporarily Delayed Drill Program in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Initiates Temporarily Delayed Drill Program in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario.

Related News

Silver Investing

4 Ways to Invest in Silver

rare earth investing

China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earths Sector with New Rules

Gold Investing

Endeavour Pours First Gold at Lafigué Mine, Looks for More Côte d’Ivoire Opportunities

Iron Investing

CoTec Releases PEA for Québec Iron Tailings Project

Silver Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Identifies New Opportunity at Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Initiates Temporarily Delayed Drill Program in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

×