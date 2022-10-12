Base MetalsInvesting News

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is saddened to announce the passing of Board member Ms. Karen Poniachik, in Chile .

"On behalf of Lundin Mining employees and our Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ms. Poniachik's family and friends," said Chairman Adam Lundin . "Karen brought a wealth of experience, wisdom and insight to our Board gained through her distinguished career and many contributions to mining in Chile . She will be greatly missed by many."

Ms. Poniachik has been on Lundin Mining's Board of Directors since February 2021 .

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 12, 2022 at 13:00 Eastern Time .

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c7610.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
