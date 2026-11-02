Lumen and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Co-Sell Enterprise AI-Ready Networks

Cloud and network expertise converge to accelerate how enterprises scale AI and prepare for the next generation of agentic applications
Lumen Technologies (Nasdaq: LUMN) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) today announced an expanded co-selling collaboration to help enterprises overcome a critical challenge in AI adoption: connecting the data, applications, and infrastructure that power AI workloads.
As AI initiatives expand, organizations need to use data and applications distributed across public clouds, private data centers, offices, and partner environments. Yet the networks connecting these environments often remain fragmented and complex. Lumen's capabilities help customers align network transformation with Microsoft Azure modernization plans earlier, so connectivity, security, data movement, and AI infrastructure decisions are planned as part of one enterprise architecture.
Lumen's extensive network and on-demand control capabilities provide Azure customers with the simplified connectivity and resilient, high-performance network foundation needed to put AI to work. As part of the expanded collaboration, Lumen intends to bring its full suite of cloud networking and application connectivity capabilities to Azure, expanding how customers can access and deploy Lumen capabilities through Microsoft's cloud and AI ecosystem.
"AI is reshaping where applications run and how organizations use and move data," said Katy Brown, corporate vice president, Americas Markets and Industries at Microsoft. "Microsoft is committed to giving customers choice as they connect existing environments to Azure. Our work with Lumen is focused on helping customers align their broader network transformation with their Azure cloud and AI priorities, while taking advantage of Azure's native networking, security, scale, and innovation."
"Enterprises are moving quickly to adopt AI, but many are still figuring out how to connect the data, applications, and infrastructure behind it," said Ryan Asdourian, chief strategy and marketing officer at Lumen. "Together with Microsoft, we're bringing cloud, network, and AI planning together earlier and putting AI to work more effectively."
Expanding Enterprise Access to Cloud-Native Networking
Through expanded co-sell efforts, Microsoft and Lumen intend to extend joint account planning engagement around enterprise opportunities where network modernization, Azure cloud platform migration, and AI transformation increasingly converge. The companies also plan to identify opportunities to bring additional Lumen capabilities to Azure and Microsoft Marketplace over time.
Alkira, a Lumen Connect® solution available through Microsoft Marketplace, provides customers with an established purchasing option for its cloud-native networking capabilities.
The collaboration supports several enterprise priorities:
- Connect distributed data for AI : Link enterprise sites, data centers, and clouds to support Azure-based AI initiatives.
- Simplify hybrid and multi-cloud networking: Apply consistent policies and visibility across distributed environments.
- Adapt as needs change : Connect new clouds, partners, and applications without treating each as a separate networking project.
Lumen and Microsoft will share additional details about the expanded collaboration as joint go-to-market plans progress. For more information, visit Microsoft Marketplace .
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's AI potential. As the trusted network for AI, we ignite business growth by connecting people, data and applications quickly, securely and effortlessly. Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network and connected ecosystem give enterprises a simpler way to move data from virtually anywhere to anywhere in real time to support their AI needs. Together, Lumen's owned fiber backbone and cloud-native control plane provide a differentiated platform for connecting, securing and operating modern enterprise environments at global scale. From metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to cloud networking, security services, digital platform capabilities and connectivity orchestration, Lumen meets customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, Inc. in the United States.
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lumen's expanded collaboration with Microsoft, planned co-selling activities, future availability and integration of Lumen capabilities through Azure and Microsoft Marketplace, and anticipated benefits for enterprise cloud, AI and agentic workloads. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in partner plans, development and integration delays, customer adoption, competition, and cybersecurity or service disruptions. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Lumen's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These statements speak only as of the date made. Lumen undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
BACKGROUND
Connecting the data behind enterprise AI
Lumen with Alkira combines its extensive network infrastructure with advanced network orchestration, giving enterprises a single portal to connect, secure, and manage their networks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Microsoft Azure provides the cloud and AI services to modernize infrastructure, build applications, and scale AI workloads.
Customers can leverage Azure-native networking capabilities, including Azure Virtual WAN, alongside Lumen connectivity and cloud-native networking capabilities based on their business requirements. As enterprises move from AI experimentation toward agent-operated business processes, connectivity alone will not be enough. Organizations will need a secure, governed foundation spanning networks, cloud infrastructure, data, identities, applications and AI agents. Microsoft and Lumen plan to explore how AI-ready connectivity and Microsoft's agent governance and security capabilities can work together to support these increasingly distributed environments.
The initiative builds on the companies' longstanding relationship. Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric supports Microsoft data center connectivity, while Microsoft Azure supports Lumen's workload modernization. The expanded collaboration applies that experience to enterprise cloud networking and AI infrastructure planning, creating a foundation for deeper joint work across Azure, AI-ready connectivity, and governed agentic workloads.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102592130/en/
Media contacts:
Microsoft
Microsoft Media Relations, We. Communications for Microsoft
rapidresponse@wecommunications.com
425-638-7777
Lumen Technologies
Heidi Atwal
heidi.atwal@lumen.com
323-332-7656
Lumen Investor Relations Contact:
Jessica Cox
jessica.cox@lumen.com
802-448-1708